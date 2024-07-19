Grievances resolved in CPGRAMS along with notable success stories

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) released a list of grievances redressed between 1st and 18th July, 2024. According to the same, 1,43,650 grievances were redressed by the Central Ministries/Departments and 38,934 grievances were redressed by States/UTs.

The Top 5 Ministries/Departments in GoI for grievance redressal for the period from 1st to 18th July, 2024 are as follows:

S. No. Name of Ministry/Department Total Disposal 1 Department of Rural Development 75,853 2 Ministry of Labour and Employment 9,076 3 Department of Financial Services (Banking Division) 7,561 4 Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare 6,050 5 Central Board of Direct Taxes (Income Tax) 4,737

The Top 5 States/UTs for grievance redressal for the period from 1st to 18th July, 2024 are as follows:

S. No. Name of State Total Disposal 1 Uttar Pradesh 14,019 2 Assam 4,895 3 Gujarat 3,405 4 Haryana 2,143 5 Madhya Pradesh 1,964

The following 4 success stories in effective grievance redressal are presented:

Grievance of Shri. Devaj – Refund of booking of Ola Electric Scooter

Shri. Devraj filed a grievance on the CPGRAMS portal with the Department of Consumer Affairs about a delayed refund of Rs. 1,16,180/- mistakenly paid while booking an Ola Electric Scooter. Despite a cancellation and a successful refund message, no refund was received. The issue was resolved, and the refund was processed within 4 days of filing the grievance.

Grievance Regarding Partial Refund and Delay in Certificate Return from Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Technology

The citizen admitted their son to Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Technology in Coimbatore on September 8, 2023, but withdrew him due to the distance. After paying ₹105,000 and requesting the certificates back, they received only ₹86,000 as a refund and faced delays in getting the certificates. The citizen then lodged a grievance on the CPGRAMS portal and the issue was resolved, and the citizen received the full refund.

Grievance of Shri. Bijoy Kumar Barik – Delay in Pre-Closure/NOC Issuance for Loan Transfer

Shri. Bijoy Kumar Barik and Mrs. Kabita Barik, who had a ₹42,00,000 non-housing loan from PNB Housing Finance Limited, faced an interest rate hike. They decided to transfer the loan to HDFC Bank and applied for pre-closure/NOC but experienced delays. They then decided to lodge a grievance on CPGRAMS portal and within 24 days of filing the grievance and with the NHB intervention, PNB Housing Finance issued the loan closure statement in March, 2024 and offered a revised interest rate with a switch fee of ₹1500 plus GST.

Grievance of Shri. Deepak Kumar – Delayed TA/DA Payment for Evaluation Duty

Shri. Deepak Kumar, Examiner and PGT Commerce at a school in Shillong, conducted evaluation duty for CBSE Class XII under Guwahti Regional Office. Despite multiple requests for not receiving his TA/DA amount, lodged a grievance on the CPGRAMS portal. His grievance was acknowledged and resolved within 1 month of filing the grievance, confirming that the TA/DA payment was successfully processed.