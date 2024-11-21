GRIDCO Drives Renewable Energy Awareness at Baliyatra 2024

Cuttack : This year’s Baliyatra in Cuttack is witnessing a remarkable effort by GRIDCO, Odisha’s Renewable Energy Nodal Agency, to promote the adoption of renewable energy through an innovative pavilion. Showcasing advanced models, interactive exhibits, and informative sessions, the pavilion is creating widespread awareness about sustainable energy solutions and the state’s ambitious goals in renewable energy development.

The pavilion features a Green Hydrogen Plant model that demonstrates how clean hydrogen energy can revolutionize industries and transportation. Another model showcases hydrogen-powered vehicles, illustrating a future where buses and cars emit only water vapor, eliminating air pollution. Similarly, a model under the PMSURYAGHAR Scheme educates visitors on how households can significantly reduce or even eliminate electricity bills by adopting solar energy through Net-metering arrangement. Another highlight is the Wind Energy Model, which explains how 24/7 electricity can be generated sustainably.

To further engage the public, GRIDCO has developed a mobile application that allows users to calculate their solar power plant capacity based on their area and electricity contract demand. The app provides cost estimates, details on government subsidies, and information on Carbon emission reduction, making renewable energy adoption more accessible.

Adding to the excitement, daily quiz shows at the pavilion attract significant participation from students and youth, with attractive prizes for winners. This interactive format ensures greater understanding and interest in renewable energy among young minds.

The pavilion also hosts technical sessions attended by investors, experts, and GRIDCO officials, where Odisha’s renewable energy potential and policies are discussed. These sessions aim to attract investments and inform stakeholders about the state’s supportive policies and incentives for renewable energy projects.

GRIDCO’s initiative at Baliyatra is not only spreading awareness but also paving the way for a cleaner, greener, and sustainable future for Odisha.