Greenfield City Sports Club organizes CWC Celebrations Series 2021

Kolkata: Greenfield City Sports Club organized a first of its kind cricket tournament “CWC Celebrations Series 2021” to celebrate and recall the completion of 10 years of the historic victory of India in 2011 Cricket World Cup.

April 2, 2011 was the day when India became the World Champions and to celebrate the historic day on completion of 10 years, GFC residents organized the CWC Celebrations Series 2021.

The motive behind this event was to set examples for different promoters and societies about the importance and benefits of sports and physical education in life instead of chasing monetary wealth.

The Theme was based on Bleed Blue Campaign and the teams’ names were based on the names of the skippers who had contributed in the various editions of the ICC World Cup. The entire tournament was covered under live streaming and was also available for those to enjoy from home or different parts of the country.

The Sponsors of the Tournament were Success, BAJAJ Auto, Express Dairy, RAHEE, BBIT Group of Institutions, M.P. Birla Group, Wow Momo, Cutie Pie, DNV, Joy E-bike, Ceratizit Group, Green Farming Solutions to name a few.

The tournament comprised of six nos. of teams where each team had 12 players and the entire team was decided by lottery. Top six players were picked from the ongoing U-16 GFC cricket tournament.

‘Greenfield City’ is one of the largest residential complexes in South Kolkata. It is spread over 45.69 acres with 96 blocks of residential apartments having 74% open space for 4066 units. The society boast some unique and fascinating features like two nos. of International Standard Club named as Royal Greens where all types of indoor games are available under one roof along with Football/Cricket stadium with nightlight facility, Lawn tennis court, Basketball court, Volleyball court, Natural lake, Vast landscaped Garden, Beautiful Gateway at entrance.