Green Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus Showcased by India to Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay & his delegation

In a significant step towards promoting sustainable transportation solutions, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas, showcased India’s advancements in green hydrogen mobility by demonstrating a hydrogen-fuelled bus powered by IndianOil to Prime Minister of Bhutan, Shri Tshering Tobgay and his delegation.

The event was attended by Shri V Satish Kumar, Chairman & Director (Marketing), along with other senior dignitaries from the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas.

During the demonstration, Shri Puri remarked, “India’s strides in green hydrogen are a testament to our commitment to sustainable energy solutions. We are eager to extend our expertise and collaborate with regional partners like Bhutan to pave the way for a cleaner, greener future. With projects about hydrogen blending in natural gas pipelines, localization of electrolyzer-based technologies, and promotion of bio-pathways for green hydrogen production being pursued aggressively, India will be a global champion in the production & exports of H2 & is set to emerge as the Hub for green hydrogen which is deemed as the fuel for future with immense potential in helping India meet it’s decarbonization targets.”

The visit highlighted the shared vision between India and Bhutan for advancing green energy initiatives. Bhutan’s delegation expressed keen interest in adopting green hydrogen mobility, which aligns with the country’s commitment to environmental sustainability and clean energy solutions.

IndianOil has been a pioneer in hydrogen research since 2004, initially focusing on hydrogen-CNG blends. Over the past five years, IndianOil has ramped up its green hydrogen initiatives, with projects spanning storage, transportation, and various applications. Notably, India’s first hydrogen dispensing station is operational at IndianOil’s R&D Centre in Faridabad, and a collaboration with Tata Motors has led to the development and operation of green hydrogen fuel cell buses.

Currently, eight fuel cell buses—including one each for the Indian Army and Indian Navy—are operational in the Delhi NCR region, with an additional four buses deployed in Vadodara, refueled at IndianOil’s hydrogen dispensing station. IndianOil’s leadership in advancing green hydrogen solutions reinforces its pioneering role in the evolving sphere of eco-friendly transportation.