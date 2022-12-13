Green Hydrogen can potentially be used to replace fossil fuels and fossil fuel based feedstocks in a number of sectors: R.K Singh

New Delhi : In the Independence Day speech on August 15, 2021, the Prime Minister announced the launch of National Hydrogen Mission. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has accordingly prepared a draft Mission document which inter-alia proposes to support production and deployment of Green Hydrogen.

Green Hydrogen can potentially be used to replace fossil fuels and fossil fuel based feedstocks in a number of sectors inter alia including fertilizer production, petroleum refining, steel production and transport applications.

This information was given by Shri R.K Singh, Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.