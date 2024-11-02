Greek government is all set to establish two additional consulates in India

New Delhi: In an effort to increase diplomatic engagement and presence in India, the Greek government has announced plans to open two more consulates in Bengaluru and Mumbai. During a phone call, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the decision.

Greece currently has three diplomatic representative offices in India: consulates in Chennai and Kolkata, as well as an embassy in New Delhi.

This action is a part of a larger initiative to improve relations between Greece and India, particularly after a strategic cooperation framework was adopted during PM Modi’s official visit to Athens in August 2023. Greece’s appointment as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2025–2026 term was also discussed, as it may create new opportunities for collaboration.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Saturday, the two leaders discussed their shared commitment to bolstering the India-Greece Strategic Partnership, with a focus on collaboration in areas including connectivity, trade, defence, and shipping.

They highlighted investment potential and measures for improved marine connectivity while reviewing recent high-level exchanges and the impetus they created in bilateral relations.

Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis expressed hope for the future of India-Greece relations while congratulating Prime Minister Modi on his reelection in June.

PM Modi later shared the conversation on his X handle, noting, “Yesterday, had a productive conversation with PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis, reaffirming our shared commitment to strengthening the India-Greece Strategic Partnership. Together, we aim to deepen our collaboration across trade, defence, shipping, and connectivity. Greece is a valued partner for India within the EU as well.”

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), an effort to improve connectivity through important economic corridors, was discussed by both presidents, according to the PMO’s statement.

They discussed a range of regional and international topics, with an emphasis on events in West Asia. As the main guest at India’s top conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, the Raisina Dialogue, earlier this year, Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis traveled to India.

Both leaders emphasized the role of IMEC in bolstering India-Greece ties during the visit, which underscored the importance of marine connectivity and corridor cooperation.

It is expected that the opening of new consulates in Bangalore and Mumbai will increase Greece’s diplomatic presence in India and foster tighter ties between the two countries.