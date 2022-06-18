Great game and series of victory should continue: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi :Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has congratulated the cricket team of Madhya Pradesh for reaching the final of the Ranji Trophy tournament – 2022. The MP team defeated West Bengal by giving a brilliant performance in the semi-finals. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has also congratulated the batsman of the team, Shri Himanshu Mantri, on being selected as the man of the match.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the brilliant performance of all the players and series of victory of the team must continue. In the final match also, Madhya Pradesh’s team should increase the pride of the state by winning everyone’s heart with their performance.

Madhya Pradesh team beat West Bengal by 174 runs in the match played in Bangalore. This is the second time in history that Madhya Pradesh team has reached the final match of Ranji Trophy cricket tournament. Earlier, the team of Madhya Pradesh had reached the final in the year 1998-99.