Great Britain’s King Charles III will address the nation following the death of Queen Elizabeth II tonight at 10:30 PM.

Meanwhile, the national mourning will continue until the state funeral for the monarch with the longest reign of seven decades.

According to Buckingham Palace, a week-long period of mourning post the state funeral is to be observed by members of the royal family and household. The date of the funeral is yet to be confirmed and is expected in about 10 days’ time.

The state funeral will take place as per Operation London Bridge which is the name of the funeral plan for Queen Elizabeth II.

There will be a remembrance service at St Paul’s , attended by the prime ministers and other senior ministers.

It will be open to the public and 2,000 tickets were released on a first-come-first-served basis.

Charles will be officially proclaimed King at the Accession Council on Saturday late evening in a ceremony.

After the meeting, the Principal Proclamation, announcing Charles as sovereign, will be read on Saturday from the balcony overlooking Friary Court at St James’s Palace, central London.