Grant of Rs. 1154.90 crore released to States for Urban Local Bodies

New Delhi : The Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance today released an amount of Rs. 1154.90 crore to 4 States for providing grants to Urban Local Bodies. The States to which grants were released on Monday are Andhra Pradesh (Rs. 225.60 crore), Bihar (Rs. 769 crore), Gujarat (Rs. 165.30 crore) and Sikkim (Rs.5 crore). The grants released are meant for Non-Million Plus cities (NMPCs) including Cantonment Boards.

The 15th Finance Commission in its report for the period from 2021-22 to 2025-26 has divided the Urban Local Bodies into two categories: (a) Million-Plus urban agglomerations/cities (excluding Delhi and Srinagar), and (b) all other cities and towns with less than one million population (Non-Million Plus cities). The 15th FC has recommended separate grants for them. Out of the total grants recommended by the Commission for Non-Million Plus cities, 40% is basic (untied) grant and the remaining 60% is tied grant. Basic grants (untied) are utilised for location specific felt needs, except for payment of salary and incurring other establishment expenditure.

On the other hand, tied grants for the Non-Million Plus cities are released for supporting and strengthening the delivery of basic services. Out of the total tied grant, 50% is earmarked for ‘Sanitation Solid Waste Management and attainment of star ratings as developed by the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MOH&UA). The remaining 50% is tied to ‘Drinking water, rainwater harvesting and water recycling’.

The tied grants are meant to ensure availability of additional funds to urban local bodies over and above the funds allocated by the Centre and the State for sanitation and drinking water under various Centrally Sponsored Schemes and provide quality services to citizens. State wise amount of urban local bodies grant released to states in the financial year 2021-22 so far are as under:

Rs in crore

S.No. State Amount of ULB grant released in 2021-22 1 Andhra Pradesh 873.00 2 Arunachal Pradesh 0.00 3 Assam 0.00 4 Bihar 759.00 5 Chhattisgarh 369.90 6 Goa 13.50 7 Gujarat 660.00 8 Haryana 193.50 9 Himachal Pradesh 98.55 10 Jharkhand 187.00 11 Karnataka 375.00 12 Kerala 168.00 13 Madhya Pradesh 499.00 14 Maharashtra 461.00 15 Manipur 0.00 16 Meghalaya 0.00 17 Mizoram 17.00 18 Nagaland 0.00 19 Odisha 411.00 20 Punjab 185.00 21 Rajasthan 490.50 22 Sikkim 10.00 23 Tamil Nadu 741.75 24 Telangana 209.43 25 Tripura 58.00 26 Uttar Pradesh 1592.00 27 Uttarakhand 104.50 28 West Bengal 696.00 Total 9172.63