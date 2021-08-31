Grant-in-aid amounting to Rs. 13,385.70 crore released to Rural Local Bodies; Odisha received Rs. 500.7 Cr, total grant to the state at Rs. 834.50 Cr so far in 2021-22

New Delhi: The Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance has on Monday released an amount of Rs. 13,385.70 crore to 25 States for providing grants to the Rural Local Bodies. This Grant-in-aid is the 1st installment of Tied grants of the year 2021-22. The grants have been released as per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission.

Tied grants are released to the Rural Local Bodies (RLBs) for improving two critical services namely (a) Sanitation and maintenance of open-defecation free (ODF) status and (b) supply of drinking water, rain water harvesting and water recycling.

Out of the total Grant-in-aid allocated for Panchayati Raj institutions, 60 percent is ‘Tied Grant’. It’s earmarked for national priorities like drinking water supply, rainwater harvesting and sanitation. Remaining 40 percent is ‘Untied Grant’ and is to be utilized at the discretion of the Panchayati Raj institutions for location specific felt needs, except for payment of salaries.

Tied grants are meant to ensure availability of additional funds to the Rural local bodies over and above the funds allocated by the Centre and the State for sanitation and drinking water under the Centrally Sponsored Schemes.

The States are required to transfer the grants to the Rural local bodies within 10 working days of their receipt from the Union Government. Any delay beyond 10 working days requires the State Governments to release the grants with interest.

State-wise amount of Rural Local Bodies (RLB) grants released today and total RLB grants released so far is given below:

S. No. Name of the State Amount of RLB Grants released on 31-08-2021 (Rs. in crore) Total RLB Grants released so far in 2021-22. (Rs. in crore) 1 Andhra Pradesh 581.7 969.50 2 Arunachal Pradesh 51 142.75 3 Assam 355.8 593.00 4 Bihar 1112.7 1854.50 5 Chhattisgarh 322.5 537.50 6 Gujarat 708.6 1181.00 7 Haryana 280.5 467.50 8 Himachal Pradesh 95.1 158.50 9 Jharkhand 374.7 624.50 10 Karnataka 713.1 1188.50 11 Kerala 360.9 601.50 12 Madhya Pradesh 883.2 1472.00 13 Maharashtra 1292.1 2153.50 14 Manipur 39.3 65.50 15 Mizoram 20.7 34.50 16 Orissa 500.7 834.50 17 Punjab 307.8 860.00 18 Rajasthan 856.2 2392.50 19 Sikkim 9.3 15.50 20 Tamil Nadu 799.8 2783.23 21 Telangana 409.5 682.50 22 Tripura 42.3 70.50 23 Uttar Pradesh 2162.4 3604.00 24 Uttarakhand 127.5 212.50 25 West Bengal 978.3 1630.50 x Total 13,385.70 25,129.98

****