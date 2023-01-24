Grand Multi Media Exhibition on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and International Year of Millets 2023 begins at Jejuri Fort from today

All citizens are invited to visit the multimedia exhibition on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and International Year of Millets 2023, set up at Jejuri Fort, Pune. Visitors will get a fascinating glimpse into not only the Indian freedom struggle at Jejuri Fort, but also into the beneficial features of millets, especially their role in a sustainable and healthy lifestyle. With the help of rare photographs, short films and other multi media exhibits, the exhibition organized by the Central Bureau of Communication in collaboration with Sri Martand Dev Sansthan, Jejuri, has been inaugurated today, by Additional Director General (Western Region), (Maharashtra and Goa State), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, Smita Vats Sharma.

The exhibition showcases various important events in the history of Indian freedom struggle. It depicts the important events of the Indian freedom struggle from 1857 to 1947 and the life stories of the great freedom fighters in a very concise and multi-media format with the help of modern technology.

On this occasion Pramad Gaikwad, Sub Divisional Officer, Sub Divisional Office, Purandar; Nikhil Deshmukh, Deputy Director, Central Bureau of Communications, Pune; Rajendra Jagtap, Chief Officer, Shri Martand Devasthan, Jejuri; Charudatta Ingole, Chief Officer, Jejuri Nagar Parishad; Dhanraj Giram, Child Development Officer, Panchayat Samiti, Purandar; Dr. Sarang Dange, Medical Officer, Primary Health Centre, Belsar. Ex-trustee of Sri Martand Devasthan Jejuri, Sarvashree Tushar Sahane, Pankaj Nikude Patil, Solicitor Prasad Shinde, Ashokrao Sankpal, Manager Satish Ghadge, Regional Publicity Officer Madhav Jaybhaye, Assistant Publicity Officer P.Kumar and other dignitaries were present.

The United Nations has decided to celebrate 2023 as the International Year of Millets. India is the largest producer of millets in the world. Jowar, Bajri, Nachani, Varai, Rala, Amaranth provide health elements like Iron, Calcium, Zinc, Iodine etc. A millet exhibition has also been held at this exhibition venue to promote and disseminate all grains.

Cut-outs of photos of various freedom fighters, backlit panels, LG walls, exhibition panels, short films etc. media have been used in this exhibition to inform the citizens in an engaging manner.

Stalls providing information about various schemes have been set up by Tehsil Office, Panchayat Samiti, Purandar, Jejuri Nagar Parishad at the exhibition place. A stall has been set up to provide adequate treatment to the citizens after preliminary examination by the health department. On behalf of Jejuri Nagar Parishad, cards were distributed to the beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana and a cultural program was organized by Jai Malhar Kalapatha at the exhibition venue.

This exhibition has been kept open for all citizens from 24th to 28th January 2023 and all citizens have been requested to visit this exhibition on behalf of the Government of India.