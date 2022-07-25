GRAND FINALE OF “UJJWAL BHARAT UJJWAL BHAVISHYA-POWER @2047” PROGRAMME TO BE DEDICATED TO SHAHEED UDHAM SINGH: HARBHAJAN SINGH URGED UNION GOVERNMENT

New Delhi : Punjab Public Works and Power Minister S. Harbhajan Singh has urged the union government that the grand finale of the scheduled programme “Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya-Power @2047”, which is being celebrated under “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” from July 25-31, 2022, should be dedicated to Shaheed Udham Singh Ji, who sacrificed his life for the India’s independence.

In a letter to union minister for Power & NRE Mr. R.K. Singh, the Cabinet Minister said that it would be a befitting tribute to the great revolutionary and son of soil. The letter reads that India is celebrating “Ujjwal Bharat, Ujjawal Bhavishya-Power @2047”, wherein achievements of Central and State Governments in the transformation of power sector including renewable energy sector will be showcased thorugh the celebrations in all the districts of the country.

“I had earlier requested you to commemorate the grand finale of these celebrations in the memory of the great martyr and freedom fighter Shaheed Udham Singh Ji, whose Martyrdom Day is observed on 31st July every year”, requested the Cabinet Minister quoting July 21st meeting with the union minister. He urged that commemorating legendary martyr’s great contribution and sacrifice in the cause of India’s independence through these programmes, would be a befitting tribute, if the grand finale of these programmes is dedicated as a tribute to Shaheed Udham Singh Ji.