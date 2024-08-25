Grand civic reception given to the recently won MP & MLAs of Rayagada district

Report by Badal Tah; Rayagada : A grand civic reception was given to the recently won MP & MLAs of Rayagada district at Venkateswar Kalyan Mandap. Several civic bodies namely Baisya Sangha, Merchant Association, Rice Millers’ Association, Stone Crusher Owners Association, Brahman Samaj, Soundhik Samaj, Walker Clubs, Senior Citizens Association, Bar Association, Citizen’s Council and many others felicitated Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka, Rayagada MLA Appalaswamy Kadraka, Bissam Cuttack MLA Nila Madhaba Hikaka & Gunupur MLA Satyajit Gomango. Senior Advocate Madan Padhi & Sr Journalist Dr Badal Tah, who were also felicitated, adored the stage.

Civic body leaders applauded Saptagiri about his sustained and rationale questioning in Lok Sabha regarding a Govt medical College in Rayagada, inclusion of Jhodia Community in the list of Scheduled Tribes, snail speed work in Rayagada Rail Division, Bypass road, Gunupur-Therubali Railway line project, Railway over bridge near Sai International Hotel, Train extensions, Train Stoppages at JK Pur, Bissamcuttack, Ambadola and Railway ticket concessions to Senior Citizens and Media personnel just like pre covid times, Airport at Rayagada, Kotia issue, Govt’s Tourism proposal for Development in Rayagada & survey of potential tourist sites and many other development aspects of Rayagada. He was titled as a Towerman of Rayagada as he facilitated a plan of 4G mobile coverage to 833 villages, mobile towers to provide 4G mobile services to 393 villages, yet another plan of establishing 318 Towers for 440 uncovered villages. In addition to above, because of his keen efforts, list of 57 villages where survey is in progress. He was appreciated for his perseverance and commitment.

Saptagiri requested the august gathering to raise their voices before him so that he can represent those in the form of questions in the Parliament and seek quick solutions. Kadraka appealed to the public to work in a cohesive manner to restore 506 acres from Jeypore Sugar Company and initiate several development projects on the same land including a medical college. He even suggested to shift residential offices of Collector, SP & DFO, which unnecessarily occupy lots of space in the mid of the town, to that 506 acres and make those offices people friendly. Satyajit assured the public to follow-up Therubali and Gunupur railway line at all levels possible. Nilamadhab emphasized to initiate innovative programmes with poor people of his constituency including integrated development of Dangaria Kandhas, a Primarily Vulnerable Tribal Group(PVTG) residing in Niyamagiri hill range.

Sri Chandramouli Kumundan, who presided and moderated the meeting, requested the MP & MLAs to initiate a process of making the road from Kuneru to Parvatipuram leading to Visakhapatnam, which is extremely dilapidated with thousands of potholes, motorable. This road is considered as a lifeline of Rayagada citizens, who heavily depend upon Visakhapatnam for medical and business purposes. He also stressed upon a regular train from Rayagada to Hyderabad. As the Venkateswar Kalyana Mandap is usually used by the poor people of Rayagada for marriage and other purposes, he urged the MP to provide necessary assistance for its improvement.