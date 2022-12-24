Grand and huge Devi Lok of the country will be built in Salkanpur: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that a huge Devi Lok will be built at Salkanpur in Sehore district, which will be an unprecedented Devi Lok of the country. CM Shri Chouhan instructed the officials to prepare the DPR of the Salkanpur Temple Corridor and start the work from April 2023. He also directed regarding the preparations for Bhoomi Pujan programme on Navratri. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was reviewing the development works of Vindhyavasani Vijayasan Mata Mandir, Salkanpur at his residence today. Principal Secretary Culture and Tourism Shri Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Divisional Commissioner and Collector along with senior officers were present.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan received information from the officials through the presentation of the development works of Salkanpur Temple Corridor. He said that a grand and unique Devi Lok of the country should be made in Salkanpur. All the facilities for the devotees to have darshan should be taken care of. He said that the path of transportation should be good. A strong and powerful rope-way should be constructed so that the devotees can park their vehicles below and go to the temple through the rope-way. There should be a better arrangement for going to the temple on foot. The construction work of Salkanpur Devi Lok should be completed on priority.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan took detailed information regarding 64 Yogini Plaza, Manideep, Navdurga Corridor, arrangement of shops, parking etc. to be built in Devi Lok. He said that the process of transferring the land from the Forest Department for the construction of Devi Lok should be completed soon.