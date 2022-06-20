Gram Sabhas have important role to play in bringing social and political change in State: Sandhwan

New Delhi :The Speaker, Punjab Vidhan Sabha today said that the Gram Sabhas have an important role to play in bringing social and political change in Punjab and the residents of villages falling in Faridkot District who are members of the Gram Sabhas must take part with enthusiasm in the Gram Sabha sessions to be held in their villages from June 15 – 26.

Stressing the rejuvenation of the Gram Sabhas, Mr. Sandhwan said that all the resolutions passed during the sessions of these Gram Sabhas would be accepted by the Government and funds would also be made available in short time for development projects.

Divulging more, the Speaker said that without the active participation of Panchayats, the abovesaid mission cannot be successfully accomplished as 65 percent of State’s population lives in the villages.

He further appealed to the Sarpanches-Panches and other elected representatives connected with the rural development to work with dedication in ensuring a golden future for the villages and assured that the villages would be equipped with facilities such as stadiums, gyms, and parks