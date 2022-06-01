Graduate Showcase of National Institute of Fashion Technology ( NIFT ) – New Delhi Campus held

New Delhi:The Graduate Showcase of National Institute of Fashion Technology ( NIFT ) – New Delhi Campus was held yesterday at the campus of Delhi, NIFT. The event titled ‘Preview’ encased the graduating works of the Class of 2022 in its glorious detail. In an impressive exhibition, the Graduation Projects on display brought creativity and innovation to the fore. “Creating Technopreneurs, Techno Summit 2022”, the industry seminar anchored by the Department of Fashion Technology highlighted entrepreneurship in technology.

Shri Upendra Prasad Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles was the chief guest on the occassion. While interacting with the young graduates, Shri Singh called upon the students to uphold the tradition of excellence inculcated in NIFT while they carve out brilliant careers for themselves in their chosen fields.

Shri Shantmanu, DG – NIFT, complimented the faculty members for providing a stimulating breeding ground to the students. Ms. Manisha Kinnu, IRS, Director – NIFT, Delhi Campus congratulated the young graduates on the successful completion of their Degrees. Interacting with the graduating students in the exhibition, she urged the young minds to be ethical and mindful in their new careers and “to keep the NIFT flag soaring high.”

During the pandemic, the institute embraced newer ways of teaching and learning, ensuring the best for the students even in these testing times. The Campus warmed up to online teaching mode and the faculty members demonstrated superlative efforts so that the students could reach their full potential from the confines of their homes. The efforts of the faculty and the graduating students were on display in the event and received much applause and recognition from the industry and academia alike.

Exhibition was attended by industry experts from different domains. Shri Khitij Pandya from Eco Tusser; Ms. Anjali Kalia from Divine design; Shri Sanjay Shukla from Triburg; Shri Manoj Tuli from P&G Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.; Ms. Pratima Pandey; Shri Gaurav Gupta; Shri Joy Mitra; Ms. Ambar Paridhi from Mine of Design; Shri Sahil Malik from Da Milano; Shri Sanjay Leekha from Alpine Apparels Pvt. Ltd. amongst others attended the exhibition. Across specialisms, the exhibition showcased industry-ready; real-time projects that dabbled with wide ranging concepts. While some Projects attempted to provide tech-age solutions to some of the industry specific issues; the other Projects excelled in innovation driven processes and techniques.