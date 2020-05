New Delhi: Government launches a Rs 30,000 crore Special Liquidity Scheme for NBFCs/housing finance corporations/micro-finance institution announced FM Nirmala Sitharaman. Rs 30,000 crore special liquidity scheme for investment in both primary and secondary markets to buy investment quality debt papers.

Government announces Rs 45,000 crore liquidity infusion through a Partial Credit Guarantee Scheme 2.0 for NBFCs announced FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

