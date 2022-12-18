Govt to widen the ambit of mandatory EPR requirements: Secretary, MoEFCC

New Delhi : Ms Leena Nandan, Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), Government of India, said that the government will widen the ambit of mandatory Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) requirements beyond plastics, e-waste, rubber and tyres.

Addressing the industry at the FICCI 95th Annual Convention and AGM in Delhi, Ms Nandan said that the ministry’s focus is on mainstreaming circularity and sustainable lifestyles. She added that India is the only country in the world to focus on mindful utilization of resources and without being part of the global climate crisis, India is a part of its solution.

While talking about various government initiatives for mainstreaming sustainability and circularity, she emphasized EPR as a tool for circular economy and resource use efficiency and indicated widening the ambit of mandatory EPR requirements to other categories.

Talking about climate change, Ms Nandan added that India will have a national carbon market in the near future and the ministry is closely working with the Bureau of Energy Efficiency and other stakeholders for this.

Mr Amit Sinha, Chair, FICCI Circular Economy Committee & President – Group Strategy, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd during his opening remarks welcoming the Secretary lauded the ministry’s initiatives on sustainability and climate change. During his address, he emphasized on circularity and highlighted the circular economy’s potential to create USD 400-500 billion worth of business opportunities in India by 2030.

Mr Suvojoy Sengupta, Partner, McKinsey & Co presented the FICCI-McKinsey Whitepaper: India’s Century – Achieving Sustainable, Inclusive Growth – A roadmap for India Inc. He stated that companies are shifting from sustainability as compliance to value creation through sustainable portfolios and new business building. The report pointed out that benefits might exceed the downsides and challenges of achieving sustainable growth.