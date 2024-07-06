Govt To Set Up Primary Agricultural Credit Societies In Around 2- Lakh Gram Panchayats During Next 5 Years, Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the government will set up multi-purpose PACs in around two lakh gram panchayats of the country with no cooperative network within the next five years.Mr Shah announced this while addressing the Sahakar se Samriddhi program held at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar on the occasion of 102 nd International Day of Cooperation.
Talking about the several initiatives taken by the Central Government for the empowerment of the cooperative sector in the country, Mr Shah stressed expanding the cooperative network to make cooperatives viable.
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel lauded the efforts of the central government in strengthening the Primary cooperatives and encouraging the use of technology in Cooperative sector.