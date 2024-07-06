Govt To Set Up Primary Agricultural Credit Societies In Around 2- Lakh Gram Panchayats During Next 5 Years, Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the government will set up multi-purpose PACs in around two lakh gram panchayats of the country with no cooperative network within the next five years.Mr Shah announced this while addressing the Sahakar se Samriddhi program held at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar on the occasion of 102 nd International Day of Cooperation.

Emphasizing on economic cooperation among cooperatives, Mr. Shah urged all the district and state cooperatives of the country to conduct their financial transactions only in cooperative banks to strengthen the cooperative bank network. He applauded the progress of pilot projects initiated in Banaskantha and Panchmahal districts of Gujarat in this direction.

Talking about the several initiatives taken by the Central Government for the empowerment of the cooperative sector in the country, Mr Shah stressed expanding the cooperative network to make cooperatives viable.

On the occasion, the Minister launched the Gujarat Government’s Special Assistance Scheme for farmers on the Purchase of Nano Urea. Mr Shah also virtually inaugurated Amul’s first organic store in Delhi and also launched Bharat organic Atta produced by the National Cooperative Organics Limited (NCOL) during the event

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel lauded the efforts of the central government in strengthening the Primary cooperatives and encouraging the use of technology in Cooperative sector.

Union Minister of state for Corporation Muralidhar Mohol and eminent leaders of the cooperative sector were present on the occasion.