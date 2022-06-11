Govt to focus on Research & Development under National Technical Textiles Mission: Upendra Prasad Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles

New Delhi :Mr Upendra Prasad Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Govt of India today said that the government will focus on Research and Development of technical textiles under the National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM) to increase penetration of these items in Indian market.

Addressing the ‘5th National Conclave on Standards for Technical Textiles’ on the theme Building Standards for [email protected], organized by FICCI, jointly with the Ministry of Textiles and BIS, Mr Singh said, “Technical textiles is a sunrise sector, and we collectively have to work to increase its penetration in the domestic market.”

The Secretary added that to further boost the technical textiles, the government has taken a series of initiatives in last 2 years including introduction of PLI scheme (for man-made and technical textiles) as well as setting up of the National Technical Textile Mission (NTTM). He stated that the main job of NTTM is in R&D and with the increase in use of technical textiles, there is a need to enhance the R&D. “Whatever we need to do to promote technical textiles including formulation of standards, we all need to work together including government, BIS and the industry,” highlighted Mr Singh.

Emphasizing on the need for standardization in technical textiles for better quality, Mr Singh said, “We can’t ensure a quality unless we have standards. There has to be uniformity in standards as well. We need to have revision of standards also from time to time.” Further, he said that government is planning to hold deliberation on Quality Control order (QCO) for certain technical textiles items shortly. “The quality control orders will be mandatory and will take these steps in consultation with the industry so that the industry, especially indigenous industry is not affected,” he added.

Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry, Director General, Border Roads Organization said that technical textiles play an important role in building roads at border region. He also urged the industry to come forward and support in building new infrastructure. “We construct various roads, tunnel, airports, at extreme weather conditions and at times with lack of adequate technical support. We need industry to support us by finding solution to these problems at borders. We have been collaborating various technical institutions, industry as well as academia. Already, BRO has been using geo-textiles in large number of areas,” he added.

Mr Rajeev Sharma, Deputy Director General (Standardization), Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) said that India is expected to become a key market characterized by growing consumption due to its cost effectiveness, durability and versatility of technical textiles. Over 500 standards have been developed by BIS for technical textiles so far and around 40 more are in pipeline. He further said that standardization plays a very important role in development of trade and increase of market access and harmonization of standards becomes important when trade is between different countries. “BIS is in the process of developing Standards National Action Plan (SNAP) for the years 2022 to 2027 and I urge the industry to identify important subjects under technical textiles which can be included in SNAP,” he added.

Mr Rajinder Gupta, Chair, FICCI Textiles Committee & Chairman, Trident Ltd while addressing virtually said that Technology is changing rapidly and technical textiles with their wide applications can play a crucial role in country’s transformation in next twenty-five years. He added that two important areas where standards would be required include geo-textiles, sports tech, meditech, protech, etc. where faster development of standard is the key for overall well-being of the society. “Today is the time to build a new India which is safe, clean and self-dependent,” he added.

Mr Rajnikant Sabnavis, Co-Chair, FICCI Textiles Committee & Chief Marketing Officer, Grasim Industries Ltd said that standardization is one way by which any industry develops competitiveness. Today, we are largely dependent on imports for technology in technical textiles and we want to see this journey towards improving technologically and gaining strength, he emphasized.