Bhubaneswar: We all want that the govt should conduct Rath Yatra by adhering to all COVID19 guidelines says Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb after meeting of Chhatisa Nijog & temple managing committee members.

Supreme Court’s interim order is based on fact that there will be 10-12 lakh congregation, however, Puri temple managing committee had proposed Rath Yatra without devotees, and this fact was not presented before the apex court by the Odisha govt says Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb

