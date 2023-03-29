Govt Of Odisha signs MoU With SRAM & MRAM Group For Establishment Of Semiconductor Fab Project In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: An MOU has been signed today i.e. on 29th March 2023 between IPICOL, Govt. of Odisha and SRAM & MRAM Technologies for the establishment of a Semiconductor

Fab Project in Odisha. The MoU was signed by Shri Bhupendra Singh Poonia, I.A.S., Managing Director, IPICOL and Dr. Gurujee Kumaran Swami, Vice-Chairman of the Group in the presence of Shri Pratap Keshari Deb, Hon’ble Minister, Industry, MSME & Energy, Govt. of Odisha, Shri Hemant Kumar Sharma, I.A.S., Principal Secretary, Industry, Shri Kalyan Kumar Mohanty, ED, IPICOL, Dr. Debadutta Singh Deo, Project Director and other dignitaries of State Govt and IPICOL.

M/S SRAM & MRAM Technologies, a unit of SRAM & MRAM Group, UK will establish

the Semicon Fab Unit with a total investment of around two lakh crores. However, in

the first phase, they will invest 30,000 cr. The company is looking for a technical tie-

up with some global leaders in semiconductors.

The company extended thanks to the Hon’ble Chief Minister, Odisha, Shri Pratap Keshari Deb, Hon’ble Minister, Industry, MSME & Energy, Govt. of Odisha, Shri V.K. Pandian, Private Secretary to Hon’ble C.M & Secretary to CM- Transformational Initiatives (5T), The Chief Secretary, Shri Hemant Kumar Sharma, I.A.S., Principal Secretary, Industry, Shri Bhupendra Singh Poonia, I.A.S., Managing Director, IPICOL,

Shri Kalyan Kumar Mohanty, ED, IPICOL and the entire staff of IPICOL and Industry Dep,

Govt. of Odisha and a special thanks to its Chairman Dr. Sailesh Hiranandani.