Govt of Odisha approves Industrial projects worth INR 464.72 crores at the 96th State Level Single Window Clearance Authority meeting

Bhubaneswar: Today, the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), headed by the Chief Secretary Shri Asit Tripathy issued in-principle approval to 4 industrial projects to the tune of INR 464.72 crores in the Metal & Metal Downstream and Food processing sectors. These four industrial projects are further expected to render 873 employment opportunities in the state.

The details of the four projects for which in-principle approval was accorded by SLSWCA is listed below:

● Medium Density Fibreboard (MDF) manufacturing facility with an annual capacity of 72,000 cubic meters initiated by M/s Galax Industries Private Limited against an investment of INR 93 crores to be set up in Malipada, District – Khorda, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 310 persons.

● A 120 KLPD grain-based distillery unit for manufacturing of Extra-Neutral Alcohol (ENA)/Ethanol and 4 MW cogeneration power plant in Khorda and Nayagarh against an investment of INR 151.72 crores, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 300 persons.

● M/s. Envirocare Infrasolution Private Limited’s new unit at Lathikata in Sundergarh by setting up a Pellet plant of 1.6 MTPA capacity, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 195 persons.

● A 4 MTPA Slurry Pipeline project from its proposed Beneficiation Plant at Koira to Pellet plant at Lathikata, Dist- Sundergarh initiated by M/s. Envirocare Infrasolution Private Limited to be set up against an investment of INR 100 crores, which will generate an employment opportunity for more than 68 persons.

The state has attracted over Rs. 1,19,214.72 crores worth of new investments with potential employment opportunities for over 54,131 persons since February 2020.

