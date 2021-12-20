Govt of India shall continue to provide Gratuity and PF benefits to the employees of existing Air India and Indian Airlines employees

New Delhi : Interests of the employees have been taken care of by the Government and incorporated in the Share Purchase Agreement signed with the Strategic Partner on 25.10.2021.

In accordance with the applicable laws, the Strategic Partner, post disinvestment, shall continue to provide Gratuity and PF benefits to the employees. The arrangement with the employees and Life Insurance Corporation of India for administrating the existing Air India and Indian Airlines employees Self Contributory Superannuation Pension Fund Trust will continue. Further, with regard to the medical benefits, they are to be made available to the retired and eligible retiring AI beneficiaries by the Government.

This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry Of Civil Aviation (Gen. (Dr) V.K.Singh Retd) in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.