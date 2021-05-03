Govt. of India has so far provided more 16.54 crore vaccine doses to States/UTs Free of Cost

New Delhi: Government of India is leading the fight against the COVID19 pandemic in collaboration with the States and UT through a “Whole of Government” approach. In addition to Test, Track, Treat and COVID Appropriate Behaviour, vaccination forms an integral component of the five point strategy of Government of India of containment and management of the COVID19 pandemic.

Implementation of the Liberalised and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination has started from 1stMay 2021. Registration for the new eligible population groups has commenced since 28th April.

Government of India has so far provided nearly 16.54 crore vaccine doses (16,54,93,410) to States/UTs Free of Cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is15,79,21,537doses (as per data available at 8 am today).

More than 75 lakh COVID Vaccine doses (75,71,873) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

Furthermore, more than 59lakh (59,70,670) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the States/UTs within the next 3 days.