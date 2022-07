New Delhi: The Union Government has imposed tax of six rupees per litre on exports of petrol and Aviation Turbine Fuel and 13 rupees per litre on exports of diesel. Separate notifications issued by Department of Revenue under the Ministry of Finance said, the government has imposed an additional tax of 23 thousand 250 rupees per tonne on domestically produced crude oil to take away windfall gains accruing to producers from high international oil prices.