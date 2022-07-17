Govt convenes all party meeting today, ahead of Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning tomorrow

New Delhi: Government has convened an all-party meeting today to seek cooperation from all political parties for smooth conduct of both the Houses of Parliament ahead of Monsoon session of Parliament beginning tomorrow. Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu has also called a meeting of floor leaders of different parties in the Upper House.

Yesterday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla chaired an all-party meeting with the floor leaders of the various parties in the Lower House. During the meeting, the leaders of political parties assured the Lok Sabha Speaker of their full cooperation to ensure smooth conduct of the House during the session.

AIR correspondent reports, that the Monsoon Session of Parliament which will begin tomorrow will continue till 12th of August. There will be 18 sittings during the Session. Price rise, Agneepath scheme and unemployment are some of the issues which are likely to be raised by the Opposition during the Monsoon session.

Various Bills including Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill are likely to be taken up in the session.

This session is important given the fact that the Presidential Election and the Vice Presidential Election will be held during this period.

The Presidential Election will also be held on Monday while the Vice Presidential election will be held on the 6th of next month.

Meanwhile, BJP President JP Nadda held a meeting with the party’s MPs over dinner last night, ahead of the Presidential polls. Union Ministers including S Jaishankar, Smriti Irani, Kiren Rijiju and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and other BJP MPs attended the meeting at the Parliament House complex in New Delhi.