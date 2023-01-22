Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar stresses on moral education

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said that education has an important contribution in social development and could contribute significantly to the country by giving knowledge based moral education to the future generation.

He was speaking as a Chief Guest in the Annual Function of the Cambridge International School at Dhusada in Una district, today.

The next 25 years were important for the future generation of the country. The Prime Minister has called these 25 years as ‘Amrit Kaal’, The Governor said adding that “What will be the future of the country after these 25 years need to be decided today and for this every person can contribute in the education sector so that the future of our young generations can be secured”.

The National Education Policy has been set to provide a positive direction to the education sector, he said. He urged the school management to hold a comprehensive discussion on the NEP for which experts from the education sector should be invited. This was the time to awaken self culture and tradition and indigenous spirit which could be ensured through this education policy and we all need to move forward in this direction, said the Governor.

Earlier, the Governor also inaugurated the newly constructed building of the School.

Ram D. Raina, Director, Cambridge International school, Pune welcomed the Governor on the occasion and briefed about the activities of the school.

Sudarshan Singh Babloo, MLA from Chintpurni Assembly Constituency, Raghav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Una, Seema Taneja, Chairman, CI school, Sandeep Parashar, Director of CI School, Dhananjey Varnekar, Chairman CI School Pune, Poonam Parashar, Secretary of CI School and other prominent people were also present on the occasion.