Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar reviews Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan work in Hamirpur

New Delhi : While reviewing the progress meeting of Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan in Hamirpur, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said that it was important to ensure emotional connection along with individual efforts to make the TB-free campaign a success.

The Governor said that the Government works on its own level, but individual efforts accelerate the work. He said that every individual should fulfill the Prime Minister’s call to make TB-free India. He said that he himself was making efforts for this and had visited every district of the State to motivate the people to join this campaign. He also appealed to the people to adopt one person suffering from TB and took the responsibility to help them in providing all assistance.

He said that the total TB notification rate in 2021 in the State was 191 cases per lakh population. Total TB cases in 2021 in the State were 14492, out of which 2.6 per cent in tribal areas, 74 per cent in rural and 23.4 percent in urban areas. He said that TB patients on treatment as on 24 September 2022 were 442 out of which 408 had been given their consent. He directed the concerned officers to improve the number of NI-KSHAY Mitra registration which were 108. He appreciated the efforts of the district administration in this direction.

Deputy Commissioner Debashweta Banik welcomed the Governor on the occasion and briefed about the various activities being executed under Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan in Hamirpur.

Jitender Sanjta, ADM, Pawan Kumar Sharma Ac to DC, R,K, Agnihotri, Chief Medical Officer, other officers of various departments and representatives of various organizations were also present on the occasion,