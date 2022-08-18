Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar led the Procession of State level Janamashtami Festival at Nurpur

New Delhi: Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar today inaugurated the two days State Level Janamashtami Festival which started from today at Nurpur in Kangra district. The grand procession taken out on the occasion ended in the Brijraj temple through Chaugan, which was led by the Governor. He traditionally took part in the procession wearing a turban. Forest, Youth Services and Sports Minister Rakesh Pathania was also accompanying him.

In his address, the Governor while congratulating the people of the State on Janamashtami said that this festival was dedicated to Lord Sri Krishna, who gave us the message of Gita for the welfare of humanity. He said that the teachings of Lord Sri Krishna have always been relevant as he gave the message of working with integrity, honesty and dedication.

“Unity and integrity of the country is related or contained in Lord Shi Krishna and Lord Sri Ram. The festival of Janamashtami is being celebrated with great pomp in every nook and corner of the country and in Himachal Pradesh also this festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm”, said Arlekar.

The Governor called upon the people to work for human welfare with unity and harmony. “We should be proud of our rich culture and high customs. Every work should be done in the spirit of nationalism”, said the Governor. Referring to the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, he said that this campaign was also related to nationalism and our self-respect. This feeling should always be there, he added.

The Governor also released the first issue of the souvenir ‘Brijraj’.

On the occasion, the Governor honoured the winners of various competitions.

Earlier, Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania honoured and welcomed the Governor. He expressed his gratitude for the arrival of the Governor at the State Level Janmashtami Festival. He said that this festival was a center of the rich culture and faith of the people of the region.

On the occasion, a cultural program was presented by the children, which also depicted the grand forms of Lord Sri Krishna.

Vice-Chairman Small Savings Advisory Board Sanjay Guleria, SDM cum-Chairman Mahotsav Committee, State Anil Bhardwaj, senior officers and other prominent people were also present on the occasion.