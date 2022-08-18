Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and CM Jai Ram Thakur felicitate people on Janamashtami

New Delhi : Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur have felicitated the people of the State on the auspicious occasion of Janamashtami.

Extending the best wishes on the occasion, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said the people should follow the path of virtue shown by Lord Krishna and strengthen the society and nation by contributing to the well-being of our people.

Jai Ram Thakur while extending his warm greetings to the people of the state said that Janamashtami was a sacred occasion for the people of the country which was celebrated with great fervour throughout the country. He said that the teachings and philosophy of Lord Krishna were more relevant in the present context and we all should follow them to lead a successful life.