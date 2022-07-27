New Delhi : Governor of Uttar Pradesh Mrs. Anandiben Patel today laid the foundation stone of the construction of court-cum-office building of the Lucknow Bench of Central Administrative Tribunal in Lucknow.

Shri Brajesh Pathak, Deputy Chief Minister of UP, Mrs. Manjula Das, Chairman, CAT, Justice Dinesh Gupta, Ex. Acting Chairman, CAT and Mr. Devendra Chaudhry Member (Admn)/Head of Department (HoD), CAT Lucknow Bench were present on the occasion. The function was graced by the Senior Officers of the Government of India as well as the Government of Uttar Pradesh, legal luminaries and various dignitaries.

Mr. Devendra Chaudhry Member (A)/HoD, CAT Lucknow Bench in his welcome address has welcomed all the dignitaries chaired on the Dias and also highlighted the functioning of the CAT.

Mrs. Anandiben Patel in her keynote address highlighted the use of technology in the judicial arena which makes the process easier for all stakeholders thereby facilitating the speedy disposal. She stressed that the genesis of the cases filed in the Tribunal be looked upon and efforts be made to sort out the grievances of the employees at the department level instead of sorting the dispute at the Tribunal level.

Shri Brajesh Pathak in his address has said that construction of new building of CAT will make the administration of justice smooth for all stakeholders. The proximity of the High Court with the new building will be of great help to the lawyers.

Mrs. Manjula Das, Chairman, CAT in her address gave the background of CAT in general and CAT, Lucknow Bench in particular. The impetus on infrastructural development given under the leadership and support of Prime Minister and Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension was acted upon by Mrs. Manjula Das with alacrity after assuming charge on 01.08.2021. After the inauguration of CAT, Srinagar Bench on 23.11.2021, the construction activity of CAT, Guwahati Bench as well as CAT, Lucknow Bench could be initiated almost simultaneously only because of the accelerated budgetary support of the Central Government.

The Chief Engineer, CPWD has also narrated the Building Plan, and told that the proposed building is a four storied building. He further assured that the construction of the building would be completed by March 2023.

At the end, Shri Praveen Kumar, Advocate gave vote of thanks to all the dignitaries present and highlighted the cooperation extended by other members of the Bar Association.