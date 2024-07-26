Governor of Odisha Inaugurates the 12th SAI Model United Nations Conference 2024

Bhubaneswar: SAI International, one of the leading educational Group of India proudly hosts the 12th edition of the annual SAI Model United Nations Conference (SAIMUN) on 26th and 27th July’ 2024. Today, the opening ceremony was graced by His Excellency, the Hon’ble Governor of Odisha, Shir Raghubar Das, as the chief guest. This splendid global gathering witnessed an impressive convergence of over 720 delegates representing 17 diverse countries.

In his address to the national and international delegates, Shri Raghubar Das, the Honourable Governor of Odisha, stated, “As I declare SAIMUN 2024 open, I am inspired by the remarkable convergence of young, brilliant minds from around the world. This forum exemplifies how unity and collaboration can address our most pressing challenges with innovative solutions. SAI’s dedication to nurturing young leaders stands as a beacon of global dialogue and diplomacy.” His Excellency shared insights from his impactful tenure as Chief Minister of Jharkhand, emphasizing on invaluable insights on visionary leadership. Furthermore, he added, “To the delegates of SAIMUN 2024, your participation in this flagship conference represents a profound commitment to shaping a better future. I urge you to seize this opportunity to engage in meaningful dialogue and collaboration, as it is through your collective efforts that we shall address the pressing global challenges of our era and advance towards a more united and harmonious world.“

SAIMUN is an attempt to create awareness among the young minds on the various pressing issues that affect mankind, resources, as well as our planet. It provides a stimulating environment to find probable solutions to many of the daunting real-world challenges.

In the opening ceremony, Dr. Silpi Sahoo, Chairperson, SAI International Education Group, shared, “The theme of SAIMUN is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam“- One world one family, which inspires the participants to work collaboratively and come out with innovative solutions to the various challenges outlined in the agenda. Dr. Sahoo aptly remarked, “SAIMUN is committed to being a dynamic exchange of ideas, as young minds from around the world work together to address global challenges, reflecting our school’s ongoing commitment to educational excellence and international engagement. This event is a transformative learning experience for all of us, not just the students. Our paramount goal has always been to provide our students with a gateway to global exposure through SAIMUN. Witnessing their growth, passion, and enthusiasm throughout this journey reaffirms our commitment to nurturing the leaders of tomorrow.”

21 Schools have participated in SAIMUN 2024, including St. Andrew Kaggwa Gombe High School and Gombe Junior School from Uganda, St. Anthony’s Girls’ College from Sri Lanka. The Indian Round Square Schools namely Samata International School and Nyati’s Samata International School from Shirdi, Pinegrove School from Himachal Pradesh, Sunbeam Lahartara from Varanasi, Sanskriti School from New Delhi, Shree Niketan

Patasala, Mannivakkam from Chennai, Dalimss Sunbeam School from Tanda, Canadian International School from Bengaluru, KIIT International School, DAV CSPUR, St. Xavier’s International School, DM School, Guidance English Medium School, Iconic OAVS, Doon International School and SAI International School from Bhubaneswar, LR DAV Public School and SAI International Residential School from Cuttack participated from India in the SAIMUN 2024.

SAIMUN 2024 also has total 10 committees, with interesting and stimulating agendas on global policies. This year the committees included United Nations General Assembly First Committee – The Disarmament & International Security Committee (UNGA-DISEC); Social, Humanitarian and Cultural Committee (SOCHUM); United Nations Security Council (UNSC); United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC); United Nations Development Programme (UNDP); United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF); United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (UNCSW); United Nations Office on Drugs & Crime (UNODC); United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA); United Nations Correspondents Association (UNCA).

Almost 25 Students from Shri Harsha Memorial, a SAI International adopted School for deaf and mute sparked the global forum with their bright smiles today, during the opening ceremony of SAIMUN’24. This year the participation of the students from Iconic Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya, Bhubaneswar has marked as a major achievement for SAIMUN’24.

About SAI International School: SAI International School is a CBSE affiliated, Day cum Boarding Co-educational School in Bhubaneswar, Odisha which reflects the perfect nurturing abode for future global citizens. Established in the year 2008, the school has made significant contributions in diversified fields with its resolute commitment for purposeful education and created a niche for itself in the K-12 educational arena. Today it is deemed as a leading school of India and bestowed with various awards and accolades. The school aims at creating future-ready global citizens, equipped to build a better India through creativity, entrepreneurship, leadership, and social innovations.