Governor Mangubhai Patel performs Bhoomi Poojan of new building and new galleries of Archaeological Museum Ujjain

Governor Mangubhai Patel performed Bhumi-Pujan of the new galleries along with the new building in the Archaeological Museum complex of Vikram Kirti Mandir, Ujjain today. After Bhoomi Pujan, Governor Shri Patel and Higher Education Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav inspected the Archaeological Museum. Member of Parliament Shri Anil Firoziya, Mayor Shri Mukesh Tatwal, Chairman Municipal Corporation Smt. Kalavati Yadav were present.

The Vikram Kirti Mandir Museum at Ujjain Vikram University houses some of the rich history of the city with artifacts from almost all periods and rulers. The museum has a vast collection of 650 artifacts from the prehistoric era and 30,000 rare manuscripts. The present building of the museum is dilapidated. The work of renovation and upgradation of the museum will be done by Smart City. The proposed work includes construction of new building of 1200 square meters, upgradation/renovation of existing structure of 4500 square meters and setting up of new gallery to display artifacts, air conditioning and modern storage/display, lighting arrangements and providing information about artifacts and manuscripts through audio/digital means and developing public facilities etc. Work order has been issued by Ujjain Smart City to M/s Doshi Consultant Pvt Ltd Indore.

Construction of Archaeological Museum building along with new galleries will be done at a cost of Rs. 14 crore. In the coming days, the work of beautification of the museum will be done by the government at a cost of Rs. 14 crore. In these works will be done to give modern look to the museum and the preserved statues and relics. Archaeological heritage, five lakh years old world famous elephant head, rhinoceros horn, hippopotamus tooth, wild buffalo jaw and other 200 fossils and other remains will be displayed in various galleries.

The stone tools made by Early Man collected by Dr. Vishnu Shridhar Wakankar in the archaeological excavation of Bhim Bethka will also be displayed in the museum. 10 logs found from the banks of the Kshipra river in Gadhkalika area, which are 2600 years old, will also be displayed in the museum as the remains of the wooden wall and port built during the time of King Chandpradyota of Ujjain. In the rural areas of Ujjain, four thousand years old archaeological material obtained along with the excavation of Kayatha, Mahidpur, Azad Nagar, Runija, Sodang, Takrawada will be displayed. Apart from this, a plan has been made to enrich the museum by displaying 472 rare stone statues belonging from the Maurya period to the Maratha period in the newly constructed galleries. In the first phase, building construction will be done at a cost of Rs. 7.5 crore and interior work will be done at a cost of Rs. 6.5 crore.