Governor Bogomaz: Russian troops halt Ukrainian attack into border area

Aleksandr Bogomaz, the governor of the Bryansk Region, said in a message posted on Telegram on Sunday that the Russian military, along with border guards and National Guard forces, had repulsed an attempted incursion into the region.

The governor claimed that a “armed group” attempted to cross the Ukrainian-Russian border close to the settlement of Manev. The tiny community, which is located directly on the border, has long been deserted.

The statement said that the invaders were forced to flee when the border guards, along with the military and security personnel, opened fire on them. It is still unknown how big the would-be invasion army would be and how much it may lose. No Russian casualties have been reported by Bogomaz.

According to the governor, the situation in the area is still stable, and the regional operations headquarters now controls the border area. The Ukrainian military and the Russian Defense Ministry have yet to comment on the event.