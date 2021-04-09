Governor Bandaru Dattatraya releases Research Journal of St. Bede’s College

Shimla: Governor Bandaru Dattatraya released new Managing Edition of 12-year old journal, ‘Journal of Research: The Bede Athenaeum’- published by St. Bede’s College Shimla which is an official publication of St. Bede’s Educational Society, Shimla, at Raj Bhavan today.



While appreciating the efforts of all the members of the Editorial and Advisory Board of the Journal, the Governor said that the research papers and various topics of the journal were enlightening and were a major source of information. He said that these topics would prove to be beneficial for the readers as well as the researchers. He hoped that the endeavour of the editorial board would also continue in the future. He also advised them to involve students to contribute to the journal as a writer.



He said that this multi-disciplinary journal published theoretical research-based contributions from national as well as international researchers, and provided a forum for scholars to share knowledge and ideas and also debate current issues from the language, art, social science as well as applied sciences.



On the occasion, Nandini Pathania, Officiating Principal, St. Bede’s College and Editor-in-Chief of the Journal briefed about the journal and said that all research articles in the journal had undergone rigorous peer review by three anonymous referees. She added that the articles were invited from academics and researchers from all disciplines.



Dr. Sapna Sharma, Managing Editor of the Journal and Associate Professor, Department of Physics, St. Bede’s College thanked the Governor for releasing the journal and said that the Bede Athenaeum welcomes conceptual, empirical papers with cross-disciplinary perspectives.



Members of the editorial board of the journal were also present on the occasion.





Related