Governor Bandaru Dattatraya of Himachal Pradesh holds video conference with VCs

Shimla: Governor Bandaru Dattatraya today held a video-conference with the Vice-Chancellors of six government universities of the State to discuss the situation arising out of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. He asked about the arrangements being made at the universities level and directed that besides discharging social responsibility they should also make efforts to achieve academic schedule.



He said that the students of higher educational institutions should be encouraged to support the district administration voluntarily. Whether it was awareness towards vaccination or use of mask, the youth could play an important role in disseminating information related to awareness. He said that vaccination was important in fight against Covid which needed to be speeded up. He also urged the students to work with the district red cross to help the needy.



Shri Dattatraya said the on-line education system should be strengthened and efforts should be made to ensure it without any interruption. He called upon all the universities to work with mutual cooperation and stressed on sharing research, innovation and technology. He said the people were facing stress during the pandemic period and therefore the counselling process could also be increased at the university level. In particular, agricultural and horticultural universities should come forward to help farmers.



The Vice-chancellors briefed the Governor about the current status of teaching and non-teaching activities in the universities with respect to UGC guidelines regarding Covid-19. They also apprised about on-line teaching initiatives taken by them and involvement of students and teachers in Covid care activities. All vice-chancellors also gave their valuable suggestions.



Rakesh Kanwar, Secretary to Governor conducted the conference.



Prof. Sikander Kumar, VC, H.P. University Shimla, Dr. Parminder Kaushal, VC, Dr. Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, Dr. H.K. Chaudhary, VC, CSK HP Krishi Vishwavidyalaya, Palampur, Prof. S.P. Bansal, VC, H.P. Technical University, Hamirpur, Dr. C.L. Chandan, VC, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Cluster University, Mandi and Dr. Surender Kashyap, VC, Atal Medical and Research University, Mandi participated in the conference.





