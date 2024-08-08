Government’s Project PARI Enhances Delhi’s Cultural Landscape Ahead of World Heritage Committee Meeting

Project PARI (Public Art of India) is an initiative launched by the Ministry of Culture to celebrate and enhance the public art scene in India. This project, executed by the Lalit Kala Akademi and the National Gallery of Modern Art, coincides with the 46th World Heritage Committee Meeting in New Delhi from July 21-31, 2024. PARI aims to stimulate dialogue and reflection through public art that blends India’s rich cultural heritage with contemporary themes.

More than 200 visual artists came together to create the various traditional artforms, wall paintings, murals, sculptures and installation such as Phad paintings, Thangka paintings, Warli art, Gond Art, Alpona art, Cheriyal painting, Tanjore paintings, Kalamkari, Pithora Art, Kerela Murals, etc on different themes. This project not only highlights the aesthetic and cultural diversity of India but also aims to enhance Delhi’s visual and cultural landscape, contributing to a sense of pride and belonging within the community.

Project PARI is a part of continuous effort of the Government in blending India’s rich cultural history with contemporary themes in public art by providing incentives to the talented artists.