Government’s PM Vishwakarma Scheme Offers Toolkit Incentives and Credit Support

The PM Vishwakarma Yojana was launched by the Hon’ble Prime Minister on 17.09.2023. The Scheme aims to provide end-to-end support to artisans and craftspeople who work with their hands and tools. The Scheme components include recognition through PM Vishwakarma Certificate and ID Card, Skill Upgradation, Toolkit Incentive, Credit Support, Incentive for Digital Transactions, and Marketing Support. The Scheme has been rolled out across the country, including in Karnataka State. The State/UT-wise total number of enrolments made under the Scheme is at Annexure-I. The total number of applications receivedand successful registrations from Chikkaballapur district, eligible to avail the benefits under PM Vishwakarma Scheme, are 97,356 and 17,696 respectively.

Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises is implementing a central sector scheme namely “Assistance to Training Institutions (ATI)” Scheme under which financial support is provided for (i) strengthening of overall capacity of training institutions of Ministry of MSME and State level existing EDIs and (ii) skill development training programmes. The Scheme is demand driven. The total funds released under ATI Scheme during the last three years and the current year (as on 26.07.2024), across the country are as follows: –

FY 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 2024-25(as on 26.07.2024) Funds released (Rs.in crore) 47.96 21.99 13.76 5.25

In Karnataka State, the total production under Khadi Industry during the FY 2023-24 is Rs.49, 943.44 lakhs and the employment generated is 27,612 persons.Khadi programme is being implemented by registered Khadi Institutions which are non-profit making organisations.

State/UT-wise number of enrolments in the PM Vishwakarma Portal since the launch of the Scheme on 17.09.2023 upto23.07.2024, are given below: