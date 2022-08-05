Government’s objectives are aimed at ensuring Open, Safe & Trusted and Accountable internet for its users, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

New Delhi : Government’s objectives are aimed at ensuring Open, Safe & Trusted and Accountable internet for its users.The Government is aware of the risk and danger posed by growing phenomena of misinformation, bots, criminality and users harms in general.

To ensuring Open, Safe & Trusted and Accountable internet for its users, the Government has notified the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (“IT Rules 2021”). As per the rule 4(7) of the said Rules, the significant social media intermediaries shall enable users to voluntarily verify their accounts and such users’ accounts shall be provided with visible marks of verification.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.