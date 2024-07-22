Government’s New Plan to Combat Air Pollution Through Crop Residue Management

The Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change has identified Crop Residue Management as one of the priority areas for prevention of air pollution. In this matter, deliberations and discussions held in series of meetings with the State Governments of Punjab, Haryana, UP, Rajasthan, Government of NCT of Delhi, State Pollution Control Boards of NCR States and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and various other stakeholders and knowledge institutions like Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) etc. Based on these meetings, a framework for effective prevention and control of Stubble Burning has been developed by the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM).

The framework for effective prevention and control of stubble burning was issued through CAQM direction dated 10.06.2021 and based on learnings from the year 2021, 2022 and 2023, the action plans for Punjab, Haryana and UP (NCR Districts) have been further revised and updated for the upcoming paddy harvest season during 2024 including various measures for in-situ & ex-situ management of stubble and also focusing on Information, Education and Communication (IEC) activities and enforcement mechanism.

The CAQM has issued statutory directions to the Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi on 12.04.2024 for “Implementation and review of the updated/revised plan of action for prevention and control of stubble burning in 2024”.

Vide the aforesaid direction of the CAQM has advised the State Governments of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been advised to effectively implement the respective revised action plans, in letter and spirit, to ensure complete elimination of paddy stubble burning during 2024, inter-alia focusing on the following:

Complete mapping of the identified means of management of paddy stubble (in-situ management through CRM machinery, Biodecomposer application etc., ex-situ management as fuel/feedstock) to cover all farms/farmers in the State. Review of availability and allocation of machines in CHCs/FPOs/Farm banks etc. Augmentation of the number of CHCs and ensuring availability of appropriate resources with them. Ensuring procurement of all identified new CRM machines by individuals/CHCs for the year 2024, well in advance, by July-August 2024. Optimise and enhance utilization of machinery available with CHCs/FPOs/Farm Banks etc., focusing on supply of such machines to poor and marginal farmers. IT/Web based monitoring mechanism to be instituted for utilization of machines in CHCs/FPOs/Farm Banks etc, in addition to surveillance by Village/Block level teams/officers. Continuation and enhancement of IEC/Sensitisation activities to create awareness regarding the ill effects of stubble burning. Timely appointment and deputation of Nodal/Cluster/Village level officers for strict surveillance and enforcement actions. Mechanism for pin-pointing and inspection of the farms/areas where paddy straw is burnt, if any, as per standard ISRO protocol and ensuring red-entries/accountability in such farm records, including levying and realization of prescribed EC. Conducting frequent reviews and close monitoring of implementation of the framework/state specific plan of action at various levels in the State Government/District Administration.

GNCT of Delhi and State Government of Rajasthan have also been advised to make every effort towards totally eliminating paddy stubble burning incidents during the ensuing harvest season.

Additionally, guided by the CAQM, ISRO developed a standard protocol, issued on 16.08.2021, in consultation with major stakeholders including IARI, for recording and monitoring of crop residue burning events, which shall avoid a diverse assessment of fire events/counts.

Effective and continuous supply of biomass/ paddy straw is an important component in the framework developed by the CAQM towards prevention and control of agricultural stubble burning. To this end, advisories were issued to States for ensuring efficient and robust supply chain for “Ex-Situ” Stubble Management.

With the persistent efforts, an overall reduction of 27% in Punjab and 37% in Haryana was observed in the number of paddy residue burning incidences during 2023 as per IARI Bulletins.

Paddy Residue Burning events (upto 30th November, 2023)

Punjab Haryana Total (including Delhi and NCR Districts of Rajasthan) 2021 2022 2023 2021 2022 2023 2021 2022 2023 71304 49922 36663 (-27% over 2022) 6987 3661 2303 (-37% over 2022) 78550 53792 39186 (27% over 2022)

One commercial Second Generation (2G) ethanol plant based on paddy straw feedstock has been set up by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) at Panipat (Haryana). This plant has been dedicated to the nation on 10th August 2022.