Government’s MSME Cluster Development Programme Targets Innovation and Efficiency

The Ministry implements Micro and Small Enterprises-Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP) for the development of clusters across country for creation of tangible ‘assets’ i.e. Common Facility Centres (CFCs) to address the common issues such as improvement of technology, skills, quality etc. for micro and small enterprises. 18 projects of Common Facility Centers in various clusters have been developed /completed all over country during the last three years (i.e. financial year 2021-22 to 2023-24). The State-wise details are enclosed (Annexure).

As per the report of Evaluation Study of MSE-CDP conducted by the National Productivity Council, the scheme has been able to strengthen and improve the efficiency of the value chain of the units in the cluster resulting into overall productivity growth of around 10-15% and growth in turnover in the range of 20-30%.

Annexure

(I) Common Facility Centre (CFC) in clusters developed during 2021-22: 3 Nos.

S. No. State Name of the cluster 1. Karnataka Global Puffed Rice Cluster, Chitradurga 2. Rajasthan Gota Zari Lace Cluster, Ajmer 3. Uttar Pradesh Readymade Garments Cluster, Bareilly

(II) Common Facility Centre (CFC) in clusters developed during 2022-23: 5 Nos.

S. No. State Name of the cluster 1. Karnataka Grapes & Raisin Processing Cluster, Jamkhandi 2. Punjab Garments Cluster, Ludhiana 3. West Bengal Refractory Bricks Cluster, Kulti – Salanpur Area, Burdwan 4. West Bengal Silver Filigree Cluster, Magrahat 5. West Bengal Lead Acid Battery Cluster, Siliguri

(III) Common Facility Centre (CFC) in clusters developed during 2023-24: 10 Nos.