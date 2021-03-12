Government working on Atmanirbhar Niveshak Mitra portal to digitally facilitate investors

New Delhi: In order to further strengthen efforts to promote domestic investments, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry is in the process of finalising a dedicated digital portal “Atmanirbhar Niveshak Mitra” for handholding and facilitation, information dissemination, and facilitation of domestic investors. The portal is in testing phase and the final version will be ready for launch by 15th May 2021. The webpage will also be available in regional languages and mobile App in due course.

The portal will have a dedicated digital investment promotion and facilitation team at Invest India which will facilitate domestic investors to directly connect or request meetings with the Invest India experts and discuss their specific investment/ doing business related matters. It will digitally support investors throughout their doing business journey in India and help them getting all the information starting from finding an investment opportunity to exploring incentives & taxes applicable to their businesses, information and assistance for doing business in India, sources of funding, information on raw material availability, training, management requirement and tender information. This is one of the most significant digital initiative being undertaken to target the specific investor interests and ensure swift clearances & approvals throughout their doing business journey.

Special features of the Atmanirbhar Niveshak Mitra portal will be:

• Daily updates on Policies and New Initiatives by Central and State Government will be made available on the portal.

• One on one Meetings & Discussions with the Invest India experts which will ensure adequate facilitation to domestic investors and issue resolution.

• AI based Chat Bot for resolving queries.

• One-stop-shop to access all MSME portals like Champions portal, MSME Samadhaan, MSME Sampark etc.

• Know more about the Approvals, Licenses & Clearances applicable to your business.

• Explore Incentives & Schemes across different sectors and states and do an apple-to-apple comparison.

• Information on Manufacturing Clusters and Land Availability.

• Search Investment Opportunities across different sectors, subsectors, and states.

• Examine the Doing Business in India Procedures (Step by Step solution).

• Information and assistance on Bonded Manufacturing Scheme in India.

• Know more about the Applicable taxes &Taxation System in India.

• Information on Export Promotion Councils and B2B platforms of chambers of commerce.

• Connect to various Stakeholders on single platform like Central Ministries, Industry Associations, State Departments.

• Information on all Central and State Tenders by linking to tender portal of Government of India.

• Information on all states their policies, know your approvals, departments, and key officials etc.

• Linking platform to other initiatives like National Single Window, Startup India, ODOP, PMG, NIP, etc.

This Project is under the “Invest India” agency which was set up in 2009 as a non-profit venture under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.

As on 04th March 2021 Invest India investment specialists have facilitated 2,34,399 business requests from domestic companies. Facilitation of domestic investors is a key focussed area in Invest India, and this includes all investors. Currently several domestic companies have a dedicated relationship manager and are under active facilitation with indicative investments of INR 31,725 crores and actual investments of INR 9,375 crores generating a potential indicative employment of 77,213.

Aa far as Global Investors support is concerned, Invest India has facilitated 29,812 global business requests from 162 countries. The team has been working with 1,384 companies out of which dedicated RMs have been assigned to 601 facilitation cases. Total indicated investments from global companies is USD 153.7 Billion out of which USD 28.75 Billion are actual investments. The companies have indicated 29,91,626 employment and have given actual employment to 3,38,685 as on 04th march 2021. Invest India has been acknowledged by UNCTAD for providing gold quality service to investors.

As the national investment promotion and facilitation agency, “Invest India” focuses on sector-specific investor targeting and development of new partnerships to enable sustainable investments in India. In addition to a core team that focuses on sustainable investments, Invest India also partners with substantial investment promotion agencies and multilateral organizations. Invest India also actively works with several Indian states to build capacity as well as bring in global best practices in investment targeting, promotion and facilitation areas.