“Government will support the endeavours of Odisha’s Youth”- MSME Minister

Bhubaneswar: Innovate Odisha 2.0, Odisha’s biggest maker hackathon, concluded on a high note at Nalanda Institute of Technology, Chandaka, with insightful discussions and celebration of groundbreaking solutions. Organized by AIC-Nalanda Institute of Technology Foundation andKarkhana Makerspace, the second edition focused on emerging sectors such as Generative AI, Climate Tech, Digital Twin, and Industry Automation. The event witnessed overwhelming participation, with over 200 applications received from institutions across Odisha. On the day of the event 20 teams were shortlisted comprising 120+ students from over 15 technical institutions across Odisha. The 24-hour hackathon aimed to empower technical students and professionals to collaborate, innovate, and solve real-world challenges.

The valedictory ceremony was graced by Shri Gokulananda Mallik, Hon’ble Minister of State (Ind. Charge) for F&ARD and MSME Department, Government of Odisha, Shri Manmohan Samal, President of BJP Odisha& Former Rajya Sabha Member, Dr. Tapan Kumar Chand, Chairman BOA, AIC-Nalanda & Co-Convenor, BJP Cell & Former CMD of NALCO, and Shri Pravat Keshari Mishra, Convenor, BJP Industry Cell. The Minister said that, “ Odisha’s youth has all potential to do the best and Government shall play a facilitating role to support them in their endeavours.” Shri Manmohan Samal asserted that, “The new Government is committed to the people of Odisha and all-round development of peoplefrom all sections of the society.” Dr Chand mentioned that, “The new BJP Government in the state will not only bring investment for setting up industries in Odisha but will also generate thousands of jobs for the youth of the state in nearest future”.

The winners of the hackathon were felicitated during the ceremony by the esteemed dignitaries, recognizing their outstanding innovations. A total cash prize of Rs. 1,75,000/- was awarded to the Top 4 performing teams. The event was also graced by Shri Pravat Keshari Mishra, Convener, BJP Industry Cell, Sushree Arati Devi, Eminent Social Worker, Shri Malaya Kumar Padhi, Chairman, AIC-Nalanda and Shri Durga Prasad, CEO, AIC-Nalanda.

The Programme also witnessed series of other successfully conducted initiatives that includes Live screening of the 114th edition of Hon’ble Prime Minister’s “Mann Ki Baat”, a startup exhibition on the theme of”Vocal for Local”, the plantation campaign under “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” and “Swachhta Abhiyan” all under the flagship programme of BJP’s Sadasyata Abhiyan and Seva Pakhwada.