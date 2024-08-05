Government Unveils New Scholarship Program for Emerging Artists

The Ministry of Culture is implementing a financial grant Scheme by the name of ‘Scholarships to Young Artists in Different Cultural Fields (SYA)’ to support young artists specialising in various cultural fields such as classical dance forms, indigenous artwork and other traditional art-forms for undergoing advanced training in their respective fields. Under this scheme component, a Scholarship of Rs. 5,000/- per month is provided upto a maximum of 400 Scholars for a period of 02 years in four equal six monthly instalments. The selected scholars should be in the age group of 18 years to 25 years and have been undergoing training under any Guru or Institution for a minimum of 5 years. The Scholars are selected on the basis of their performance in a personal interview / interaction before an Expert Committee constituted by the Ministry.
The State-wise details regarding the total number of beneficiaries selected across the country, including the State of Andhra Pradesh, under the ‘Scheme of Scholarship to Young Artists in Different Cultural Fields’ during the last five years are given at Annexure-I.
Ministry of Culture is administering, inter-alia, a Central Sector Scheme by the name of ‘Scheme of Scholarship and Fellowship for Promotion of Art and Culture’ of which ‘Scholarships to Young Artists in different Cultural Fields’ is one of the component. Funds are allocated for the said ‘Scheme of Scholarship and Fellowship for Promotion of Art and Culture’ having no separate state/component wise allocation of funds. Details of funds allocated under the said scheme during the last five years are given as under:-
|Sl. No.
|Financial Year
|Funds Allocated (Rs. in crores)
|
|2019-20
|12.30
|
|2020-21
|15.83
|
|2021-22
|21.25
|
|2022-23
|23.68
|
|2023-24
|16.22
The State-wise details of funds utilised across the country, including the State of Andhra Pradesh, under the ‘Scheme of Scholarship to Young Artists in different Cultural Fields’ during the last five years are given at Annexure-II.
As per the guidelines of the ‘Scheme of Scholarship to Young Artists in different Cultural Fields’, the following are the recognised cultural activities/subjects/fields in which scholarship can be awarded:-
- Indian Classical Music
- Indian Classical Dance/ Dance Music
- Theatre
- Visual Arts
- Folk, Traditional and Indigenous Arts
- Light Classical Music
This information was given by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.
***
BY/SKT
Annexure-I
(Rs. in lakhs)
|S.No.
|State/UTs
|No. of Scholarships
|Batch Year
2017-18
|Batch Year
2018-19
|Batch Year
2019-20
|Batch Year
2020-21
|Batch Year
2021-22
|
|Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|00
|00
|00
|01
|00
|
|Andhra Pradesh
|02
|06
|03
|02
|03
|
|Arunachal Pradesh
|02
|04
|01
|00
|02
|
|Assam
|12
|19
|27
|15
|19
|
|Bihar
|10
|14
|15
|22
|12
|
|Chhattisgarh
|08
|14
|11
|23
|10
|
|Chandigarh
|00
|01
|03
|06
|00
|
|Delhi
|14
|21
|23
|12
|21
|
|Goa
|01
|01
|02
|02
|00
|
|Gujarat
|09
|08
|07
|08
|06
|
|Haryana
|07
|06
|05
|12
|02
|
|Himachal Pradesh
|01
|01
|00
|02
|02
|
|Jammu & Kashmir
|02
|06
|01
|06
|01
|
|Jharkhand
|01
|05
|08
|04
|08
|
|Karnataka
|25
|24
|28
|18
|26
|
|Kerala
|20
|23
|20
|15
|17
|
|Madhya Pradesh
|28
|35
|26
|46
|39
|
|Maharashtra
|26
|42
|41
|28
|28
|
|Manipur
|09
|09
|08
|07
|17
|
|Meghalaya
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
|
|Mizoram
|01
|00
|00
|00
|00
|
|Nagaland
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
|
|Odisha
|22
|22
|25
|26
|36
|
|Puducherry
|01
|00
|00
|00
|00
|
|Punjab
|06
|04
|04
|02
|01
|
|Rajasthan
|04
|08
|10
|09
|08
|
|Sikkim
|00
|01
|01
|01
|00
|
|Tamil Nadu
|10
|08
|18
|10
|09
|
|Telangana
|05
|02
|04
|02
|03
|
|Tripura
|01
|01
|02
|01
|04
|
|Uttar Pradesh
|43
|38
|36
|33
|42
|
|Uttarakhand
|07
|01
|04
|04
|05
|
|West Bengal
|40
|60
|67
|83
|79
|Total
|317
|384
|400
|400
|400
Annexure-II
(Rs. in lakhs)
|Sl. No.
|State/UT
|FY 2019-20
|FY 2020-21
|FY 2021-22
|FY 2022-23
|FY 2023-24
|
|Andaman & Nicobar
|–
|–
|–
|–
|0.90
|
|Andhra Pradesh
|6.00
|6.30
|6.00
|0.90
|2.70
|
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1.80
|2.40
|2.40
|0.30
|1.50
|
|Assam
|18.60
|17.70
|16.80
|8.40
|26.70
|
|Bihar
|10.80
|13.50
|12.90
|4.80
|18.90
|
|Chandigarh
|0.90
|0.60
|0.90
|0.90
|2.70
|
|Chhattisgarh
|8.70
|10.50
|10.50
|3.00
|15.00
|
|NCT of Delhi
|18.00
|17.40
|24.00
|6.30
|21.90
|
|Goa
|0.60
|1.20
|1.20
|0.60
|1.80
|
|Gujarat
|5.10
|7.50
|7.80
|1.50
|6.90
|
|Haryana
|7.50
|9.00
|6.60
|1.50
|7.50
|
|Himachal Pradesh
|1.20
|2.40
|1.20
|–
|1.20
|
|UT of Jammu & Kashmir
|3.90
|6.00
|4.80
|0.30
|2.70
|
|UT of Ladakh
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|
|Jharkhand
|5.10
|3.90
|5.10
|2.40
|7.20
|
|Karnataka
|18.90
|31.50
|24.00
|9.00
|29.10
|
|Kerala
|15.60
|27.30
|22.20
|6.00
|21.30
|
|Madhya Pradesh
|31.50
|36.00
|38.40
|8.10
|39.30
|
|Maharashtra
|33.30
|39.00
|39.60
|12.00
|38.10
|
|Manipur
|9.30
|9.00
|9.00
|2.40
|11.70
|
|Meghalaya
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|
|Mizoram
|0.30
|0.30
|0.30
|–
|–
|
|Nagaland
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|
|Odisha
|18.30
|21.60
|22.50
|7.50
|29.10
|
|Pondicherry
|0.90
|0.60
|0.60
|–
|–
|
|Punjab
|3.00
|4.80
|4.20
|1.20
|3.30
|
|Rajasthan
|6.30
|6.00
|6.30
|3.00
|11.10
|
|Sikkim
|–
|0.30
|0.60
|0.30
|0.90
|
|Tamil Nadu
|6.30
|7.80
|11.10
|5.40
|15.30
|
|Telangana
|1.20
|3.90
|3.60
|0.90
|3.90
|
|Tripura
|1.20
|0.90
|0.90
|0.60
|3.00
|
|Uttarakhand
|2.70
|3.60
|2.40
|0.90
|4.80
|
|Uttar Pradesh
|39.60
|40.20
|45.90
|10.50
|40.20
|
|West Bengal
|49.20
|48.30
|58.50
|20.10
|83.70
|Total
|325.80
|379.50
|390.30
|118.80
|452.40