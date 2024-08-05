National

Government Unveils New Scholarship Program for Emerging Artists

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Ministry of Culture is implementing a financial grant Scheme by the name of ‘Scholarships to Young Artists in Different Cultural Fields (SYA)’ to support young artists specialising in various cultural fields such as classical dance forms, indigenous artwork and other traditional art-forms for undergoing advanced training in their respective fields. Under this scheme component, a Scholarship of Rs. 5,000/- per month is provided upto a maximum of 400 Scholars for a period of 02 years in four equal six monthly instalments. The selected scholars should be in the age group of 18 years to 25 years and have been undergoing training under any Guru or Institution for a minimum of 5 years. The Scholars are selected on the basis of their performance in a personal interview / interaction before an Expert Committee constituted by the Ministry.

The State-wise details regarding the total number of beneficiaries selected across the country, including the State of Andhra Pradesh, under the ‘Scheme of Scholarship to Young Artists in Different Cultural Fields’ during the last five years are given at Annexure-I.

 

Ministry of Culture is administering, inter-alia, a Central Sector Scheme by the name of ‘Scheme of Scholarship and Fellowship for Promotion of Art and Culture’ of which ‘Scholarships to Young Artists in different Cultural Fields’ is one of the component. Funds are allocated for the said ‘Scheme of Scholarship and Fellowship for Promotion of Art and Culture’ having no separate state/component wise allocation of funds. Details of funds allocated under the said scheme during the last five years are given as under:-

Sl. No. Financial Year Funds Allocated (Rs. in crores)
2019-20 12.30
2020-21 15.83
2021-22 21.25
2022-23 23.68
2023-24 16.22

 

The State-wise details of funds utilised across the country, including the State of Andhra Pradesh, under the ‘Scheme of Scholarship to Young Artists in different Cultural Fields’ during the last five years are given at Annexure-II.

 

As per the guidelines of the ‘Scheme of Scholarship to Young Artists in different Cultural Fields’, the following are the recognised cultural activities/subjects/fields in which scholarship can be awarded:-

 

  1. Indian Classical Music
  2. Indian Classical Dance/ Dance Music
  3. Theatre
  4. Visual Arts
  5. Folk, Traditional and Indigenous Arts
  6. Light Classical Music

 

This information was given by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

***

BY/SKT

Annexure-I

 

      (Rs. in lakhs)

S.No. State/UTs No. of Scholarships
    Batch Year 

2017-18

 Batch Year 

2018-19

 Batch Year 

2019-20

 Batch Year 

2020-21

 Batch Year 

2021-22
Andaman & Nicobar Islands 00 00 00 01 00
Andhra Pradesh 02 06 03 02 03
Arunachal Pradesh 02 04 01 00 02
Assam 12 19 27 15 19
Bihar 10 14 15 22 12
Chhattisgarh 08 14 11 23 10
Chandigarh 00 01 03 06 00
Delhi 14 21 23 12 21
Goa 01 01 02 02 00
Gujarat 09 08 07 08 06
Haryana 07 06 05 12 02
Himachal Pradesh 01 01 00 02 02
Jammu & Kashmir 02 06 01 06 01
Jharkhand 01 05 08 04 08
Karnataka 25 24 28 18 26
Kerala 20 23 20 15 17
Madhya Pradesh 28 35 26 46 39
Maharashtra 26 42 41 28 28
Manipur 09 09 08 07 17
Meghalaya 00 00 00 00 00
Mizoram 01 00 00 00 00
Nagaland 00 00 00 00 00
Odisha 22 22 25 26 36
Puducherry 01 00 00 00 00
Punjab 06 04 04 02 01
Rajasthan 04 08 10 09 08
Sikkim 00 01 01 01 00
Tamil Nadu 10 08 18 10 09
Telangana 05 02 04 02 03
Tripura 01 01 02 01 04
Uttar Pradesh 43 38 36 33 42
Uttarakhand 07 01 04 04 05
West Bengal 40 60 67 83 79
  Total 317 384 400 400 400

 

Annexure-II

 

      (Rs. in lakhs)

Sl. No. State/UT FY 2019-20 FY 2020-21 FY 2021-22 FY 2022-23 FY 2023-24
Andaman & Nicobar 0.90
Andhra Pradesh 6.00 6.30 6.00 0.90 2.70
Arunachal Pradesh 1.80 2.40 2.40 0.30 1.50
Assam 18.60 17.70 16.80 8.40 26.70
Bihar 10.80 13.50 12.90 4.80 18.90
Chandigarh 0.90 0.60 0.90 0.90 2.70
Chhattisgarh 8.70 10.50 10.50 3.00 15.00
NCT of Delhi 18.00 17.40 24.00 6.30 21.90
Goa 0.60 1.20 1.20 0.60 1.80
Gujarat 5.10 7.50 7.80 1.50 6.90
Haryana 7.50 9.00 6.60 1.50 7.50
Himachal Pradesh 1.20 2.40 1.20 1.20
UT of Jammu & Kashmir 3.90 6.00 4.80 0.30 2.70
UT of Ladakh
Jharkhand 5.10 3.90 5.10 2.40 7.20
Karnataka 18.90 31.50 24.00 9.00 29.10
Kerala 15.60 27.30 22.20 6.00 21.30
Madhya Pradesh 31.50 36.00 38.40 8.10 39.30
Maharashtra 33.30 39.00 39.60 12.00 38.10
Manipur 9.30 9.00 9.00 2.40 11.70
Meghalaya
Mizoram 0.30 0.30 0.30
Nagaland
Odisha 18.30 21.60 22.50 7.50 29.10
Pondicherry 0.90 0.60 0.60
Punjab 3.00 4.80 4.20 1.20 3.30
Rajasthan 6.30 6.00 6.30 3.00 11.10
Sikkim 0.30 0.60 0.30 0.90
Tamil Nadu 6.30 7.80 11.10 5.40 15.30
Telangana 1.20 3.90 3.60 0.90 3.90
Tripura 1.20 0.90 0.90 0.60 3.00
Uttarakhand 2.70 3.60 2.40 0.90 4.80
Uttar Pradesh 39.60 40.20 45.90 10.50 40.20
West Bengal 49.20 48.30 58.50 20.10 83.70
  Total 325.80 379.50 390.30 118.80 452.40
Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.