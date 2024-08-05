Government Unveils New Scholarship Program for Emerging Artists

The Ministry of Culture is implementing a financial grant Scheme by the name of ‘Scholarships to Young Artists in Different Cultural Fields (SYA)’ to support young artists specialising in various cultural fields such as classical dance forms, indigenous artwork and other traditional art-forms for undergoing advanced training in their respective fields. Under this scheme component, a Scholarship of Rs. 5,000/- per month is provided upto a maximum of 400 Scholars for a period of 02 years in four equal six monthly instalments. The selected scholars should be in the age group of 18 years to 25 years and have been undergoing training under any Guru or Institution for a minimum of 5 years. The Scholars are selected on the basis of their performance in a personal interview / interaction before an Expert Committee constituted by the Ministry.

The State-wise details regarding the total number of beneficiaries selected across the country, including the State of Andhra Pradesh, under the ‘Scheme of Scholarship to Young Artists in Different Cultural Fields’ during the last five years are given at Annexure-I.

Ministry of Culture is administering, inter-alia, a Central Sector Scheme by the name of ‘Scheme of Scholarship and Fellowship for Promotion of Art and Culture’ of which ‘Scholarships to Young Artists in different Cultural Fields’ is one of the component. Funds are allocated for the said ‘Scheme of Scholarship and Fellowship for Promotion of Art and Culture’ having no separate state/component wise allocation of funds. Details of funds allocated under the said scheme during the last five years are given as under:-

Sl. No. Financial Year Funds Allocated (Rs. in crores) 2019-20 12.30 2020-21 15.83 2021-22 21.25 2022-23 23.68 2023-24 16.22

The State-wise details of funds utilised across the country, including the State of Andhra Pradesh, under the ‘Scheme of Scholarship to Young Artists in different Cultural Fields’ during the last five years are given at Annexure-II.

As per the guidelines of the ‘Scheme of Scholarship to Young Artists in different Cultural Fields’, the following are the recognised cultural activities/subjects/fields in which scholarship can be awarded:-

Indian Classical Music Indian Classical Dance/ Dance Music Theatre Visual Arts Folk, Traditional and Indigenous Arts Light Classical Music

This information was given by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

Annexure-I

(Rs. in lakhs)

S.No. State/UTs No. of Scholarships Batch Year 2017-18 Batch Year 2018-19 Batch Year 2019-20 Batch Year 2020-21 Batch Year 2021-22 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 00 00 00 01 00 Andhra Pradesh 02 06 03 02 03 Arunachal Pradesh 02 04 01 00 02 Assam 12 19 27 15 19 Bihar 10 14 15 22 12 Chhattisgarh 08 14 11 23 10 Chandigarh 00 01 03 06 00 Delhi 14 21 23 12 21 Goa 01 01 02 02 00 Gujarat 09 08 07 08 06 Haryana 07 06 05 12 02 Himachal Pradesh 01 01 00 02 02 Jammu & Kashmir 02 06 01 06 01 Jharkhand 01 05 08 04 08 Karnataka 25 24 28 18 26 Kerala 20 23 20 15 17 Madhya Pradesh 28 35 26 46 39 Maharashtra 26 42 41 28 28 Manipur 09 09 08 07 17 Meghalaya 00 00 00 00 00 Mizoram 01 00 00 00 00 Nagaland 00 00 00 00 00 Odisha 22 22 25 26 36 Puducherry 01 00 00 00 00 Punjab 06 04 04 02 01 Rajasthan 04 08 10 09 08 Sikkim 00 01 01 01 00 Tamil Nadu 10 08 18 10 09 Telangana 05 02 04 02 03 Tripura 01 01 02 01 04 Uttar Pradesh 43 38 36 33 42 Uttarakhand 07 01 04 04 05 West Bengal 40 60 67 83 79 Total 317 384 400 400 400

Annexure-II

(Rs. in lakhs)