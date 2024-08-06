Government Unveils ₹28,400 Crore New Central Sector Scheme to Boost Jammu and Kashmir’s Industrial Growth

The Government of India has notified the New Central Sector Scheme (NCSS), 2021 for Industrial Development of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir with financial outlay of ₹28,400 Crore for encouraging new investments. The incentives being provided under New Central Sector Scheme(NCSS) are as under:

Capital Investment Incentive (CII)

Capital Interest Subvention (CIS)

Goods & Services Tax Linked Incentive (GSTLI)

Working Capital Interest Subvention (WCIS)

The various policy initiatives taken by the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, to boost the industry sector and making it as investor friendly destination are given as under:

New Central Sector Scheme, 2021

J&K Industrial Policy, 2021-30

J&K Industrial Land Allotment Policy, 2021-30

J&K Private Industrial Estate Development Policy, 2021-30

Policy for Promotion of Foreign Investment in Industrial Sector in J&K, 2022

J&K Single Window Rules, 2021

Turnover Incentive Scheme, 2021

J&K Wool Processing, Handloom and Handicraft Policy 2020

Financial Support Scheme for Cooperatives/Self Help Groups, 2020

Credit Card Scheme for Artisans and Weavers, 2020

Kharkhandar Scheme for Development of Craft Sector in J&K, 2021

Export Subsidy Scheme, 2021

Revised Education Scheme 2022 for Artisans/Weavers of Handicrafts and Handloom Department

J&K Start Up Policy 2024-27