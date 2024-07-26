Government undertakes initiatives to promote handlooms and handicrafts

The Government of India is implementing various schemes/initiatives to promote handlooms and handicrafts benefitting weavers and artisans engaged in the sector. The office of Development Commissioner(Handloom) is implementing National Handloom Development Programme and Raw Material Supply Scheme to promote handloom sector and welfare of handloom workers across the country. Under these schemes, financial assistance is provided to eligible handloom agencies/workers for raw materials, procurement of upgraded looms & accessories, solar lighting units, construction of workshed, product & design development, technical and common infrastructure, marketing of handloom products in domestics/overseas markets and social security etc. Similarly, Office of the Development Commissioner(Handicraft) is implementing National Handicrafts Development Programme and Comprehensive Handicrafts Cluster Development Scheme for promotion of handicraft artisans. Under these schemes, support is provided for marketing, skill development, cluster development, direct benefit to artisans, infrastructure and technology support etc.

While specific export targets have not been fixed as this process is elaborate and several factors such as geopolitical situation, international market trends, market dynamics, industry feedback have to be taken into account, theGovernment is continuously monitoring export performance and taking various measures to boost textile exports. Government is implementing the Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) Scheme to rebate all embedded State and Central taxes/levies on export of Apparel/Garments and Made-ups to provide support and enhance competitiveness of these sectors. Further, textiles products not covered under the RoSCTL are covered under Remissions of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP). In addition, Bharat TEX 2024-India’s Larget Textiles Mega Event was organised in February 2024 showing the entire textile value chain present in India.