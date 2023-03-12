Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue the zero tolerance policy against terrorism which is in place since last 9 years, terrorism, separatism and anti-national activities in any part of the country will be dealt firmly: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah attended the 54th Raising Day celebrations of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) as the Chief Guest in Hyderabad today. During the event, Union Home Minister took the salute of the parade and released CISF’s magazine Sentinel-2023 and Coffee Table book. Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Culture Minister Shri G. Kishan Reddy, DG CISF, several other dignitaries and CISF personnel and their families also were present on the occasion.

In his address, Shri Amit Shah said that CISF’s 53 years of the history showcases that it has immensely contributed in the economic progress of the nation. He said that a country can advance only when the security of its industrial institutions, airports, and ports is ensured. He added that every single personnel of CISF have rendered invaluable service to the nation during the past 53 years by dedicating their lives for fulfilling the objectives of the CISF.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has set a target of $5 trillion economy for the country and to achieve it, the security of our airports, seaports and institutions of national importance is of utmost importance. Shri Shah expressed confidence that CISF will continue to serve the nation by preparing itself to meet all the future challenges.

Shri Amit Shah said that the day also holds historical significance as it was on this day in 1930 that Mahatma Gandhi initiated the Salt Satyagraha and commenced on the 240 miles Dandi March. He said that the Salt Satyagraha chronicled a new chapter in the history of the Indian freedom struggle by showcasing how a huge empire could be defeated through non-cooperation and non-violence.

Union Home Minister said that in 1969, CISF had a strength of about 3,000 personnel, which in 53 years has increased to 1.70 lakh. He said that in the next 10 years, many opportunities would be available to CISF for the development. He added that in the contemporary digital age, CISF has provided state-of-the-art security to its stakeholders. He said that the security protocol has been made impenetrable by equipping it with state-of-the-art technologies like robotics, artificial intelligence. Shri Shah said that the Union Home Ministry will make all provisions to equip CISF with all the latest technologies to meet the future challenges by adopting state-of-the-art technologies for the security of ports, airports and industrial units. He said that the Home Ministry has already prepared an action plan in this regard.

Shri Amit Shah said that currently CISF is providing security to 66 sensitive and major airports, 14 major seaports, nuclear and space institutions, Delhi Metro, Statue of Unity and many industrial units and mines. He said that among CAPFs, CISF is the only force, which has an effective fire fighting force, and it has achieved accolades in the field of fire protection. Shri Shah said that while dealing with about 50 lakh commuters on Delhi Metro and Airport every day, CISF remains committed to the security of the nation’s assets with righteous but firm conduct.

The Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that the CISF has adopted a hybrid model and this is going to enhance its role in the times to come. He said this model would pave the way to use this model in advisory and many other roles in private companies as well. He said that in the coming two decades, this force would be able to protect even the private companies from security threats related to drones and modern technology.

Shri Amit Shah said that CISF has shown its awareness and dedication towards the environment by planting more than 3 crore trees in the last 4 years under the tree plantation drive. Apart from this, the force has conducted more than 1200 cleanliness campaigns and by making the cleanliness campaign popular, it has tried to take the culture of hygiene to the public. He said that even during ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’, CISF contributed immensely in making it a success by hoisting more than 5 lakh tricolors. In addition, the force also paid tribute to Iron Man of India Sardar Patel by participating in the Run for Unity at the National Stadium.

The Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that in the last 9 years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has successfully faced all the challenges in the field of internal security by involving all the CAPFs and State Police. He said that in all the three sectors of concern for us, Kashmir, Northeast and Left Wing Extremism affected areas, there has been a significant reduction in violence, people’s confidence is increasing and those spreading separatism and terrorism are surrendering and coming into the mainstream. Shri Shah said that all the CAPFs of the country have made a huge contribution in dealing with the perpetrators of violence. He said that Union Government under the leadership of Shri Narendra Modi will continue its policy of zero tolerance against terrorism in the coming times as well. He said separatism, terrorism and anti-national activities in any area of the country will be dealt with firmly, in this CAPFs and state police have very important.

Shri Amit Shah said that today India has become a fast growing economy and it is our responsibility to keep the country’s industrial institutions, mines, ports, airports safe. He said the protection and security has to be increased in the days to come. Shri Shah said that under the Ayushman CAPF scheme, the Union Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has distributed more than 35 lakh Ayushman CAPF cards and has also made arrangements for cashless medical treatment for jawans and their families in about 24,000 hospitals across the country. He said that under the housing scheme also, we have set a target to increase the housing satisfaction ratio. In 2015, construction of 13,000 houses and 113 barracks was started at a cost of Rs 3,100 crore, out of which 11,000 houses have been completed by 2022. He said that apart from these 11,000 houses, by building 28,500 more houses by 2026, the union government under the leadership of Shri Narendra Modi will ensure the arrangements of living for the families of jawans. The CAPF e-Awas web portal was launched in September, 2022 and on the basis of it, 2 lakh 17 thousand personnel have been registered in 6 months and there has been a big jump in the satisfaction ratio. The provision of allowing the personnel of any force to reside in the vacant houses has greatly increased the usefulness of the constructed houses. He said that the housing satisfaction ratio would be 73 per cent in November, 2024, which would be the highest since independence.

The Union Home Minister said that a country, whose airports and ports are not secure, can never be secure. He said that there are many challenges before us today, such as counterfeit currency trade, infiltration and narcotics, and with a bright history, CISF has secured the country.