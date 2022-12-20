Government to scale-up rooftop solar capacity in the country : R.K Singh

Major steps taken to scale-up rooftop solar in the country, inter-alia, include:

Launch of Rooftop Solar Programme Ph-II with CFA for residential sector and incentives in slabs for the DISCOMs for achievement of additional RTS capacity in a year over and above the installed RTS capacity of the previous year. Launch of National Portal where residential consumers from any part of the country can apply for installation of rooftop solar and get subsidy directly into his bank account under the Programme. Development of online portals at DISCOM level and aggregation of demand relating to RTS projects. Preparation of model MoU, PPA and Capex Agreement for expeditious implementation of RTS projects in Government Sector. Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules, 2020 has been issued for net-metering up to five hundred Kilowatt or upto the electrical sanctioned load, whichever is lower. Online portal developed for expediting project approval, report submission and monitoring progress of implementation of RTS projects. Facilitation of concessional loans from multilateral agencies such as the World Bank. Renewable energy included under priority sector lending guidelines of RBI. Declaration of trajectory of renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) upto year 2030 Quality standards for deployment of solar photovoltaic system/ devises notified. Innovative business models for RTS prescribed. Information and public awareness activities through various mediums.



This information was given by Shri R.K Singh, Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.