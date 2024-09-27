Government to Install Tourist Feedback Mechanism at Airports and Railway Stations across the Country

In a bid to engage and involve citizens in tourism development and growth, Ministry of Tourism is introducing mechanisms at airports and railway stations across the country, for tourists to provide their feedback on their visits to tourist attractions and destinations in India.

Feedback and rating of experiences by is travellers is being done by enabling them to scan a QR code placed at relevant points at airports and railway stations, while spending around 30 seconds to rate their tourist experience and provide any feedback.

This feedback will be real-time and dynamic in nature allowing the Ministry to address issues in a proactive manner in collaboration with various stakeholders. This will also prove to be a rich source of data and insights for tourism development.

By installing the QR code provided by Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India and Ministry of Railways, Government of India are collaborating with Ministry of Tourism for setting up of these mechanisms at airports and railway stations across the country, so that over time, they become a reliable source of insight and information for tourism policy and strategy.